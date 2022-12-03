Raise a glass to the revival of The Star Inn at Harome - The Yorkshire Post says

The thatched roof of his 14th century pub had gone up in flames and many thought the business’s future might disappear too.
Clearly, Mr Pern is made of stronger stuff, for its revival is a story of great tenacity and grit.
After renovating the premises, he says the fire only “galvanised” him and now hopes to make the Star Inn the “best pub in the world”.
What a daunting task it would have seemed when he was alerted to the fact that the place where he earned his livelihood was burning on November 24 last year.
Now it’s time to raise a glass and give cheers to the return of The Star Inn at Harome.