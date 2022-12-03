Raise a glass to the revival of The Star Inn at Harome - The Yorkshire Post says

When images of the fire-ravaged Star Inn at Harome near Helmsley came in just over a year ago, the devestation felt by owner Andrew Pern filtered out to all those who adored the top quality Michelin-starred establishment.

The thatched roof of his 14th century pub had gone up in flames and many thought the business’s future might disappear too.

Clearly, Mr Pern is made of stronger stuff, for its revival is a story of great tenacity and grit.

After renovating the premises, he says the fire only “galvanised” him and now hopes to make the Star Inn the “best pub in the world”.

Finishing touches to the Star Inn at Harome.

What a daunting task it would have seemed when he was alerted to the fact that the place where he earned his livelihood was burning on November 24 last year.