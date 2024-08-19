Take for example North Yorkshire where council chiefs are currently considering introducing an enforcement policy to police property standards that could see non-complying landlords hit with a £30,000 fine.

Where a property is deemed to fall below the expected standards, landlords will have to find money to carry out the work, or face the wrath of enforcement officers.

Then there is the national government drive to have all rental homes brought up to green home standards, requiring investment in insulation, doors, windows and heating systems in order to hit energy efficiency standards. Again, landlords will have to find the money to carry out such improvements or face whatever consequences are put in place.

It should be said, the rationale for these things is robust: anyone living in a rented a property has the right to live in a safe, comfortable home that presents no danger to health or to life. It is also as beneficial to the tenant as it is the environment to live in a house that is cheap to run from an energy perspective.