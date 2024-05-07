Retail results: spending caution reflects the challenges facing the wider economy
Analysts had predicted that consumer confidence was likely to return as Britain headed into Bank Holiday season, but a chillier-than-expected, washed-out April, compounded by an early Easter break meant that green shoots in the economy were as reluctant to emerge as those in garden borders.
Set against the backdrop of last year’s retail growth of more than five per cent, this year’s slump should be taken as a reflection of people’s confidence to spend, as well as their capacity to do so.
There is little question that stubbornly high food, energy and fuel prices are taking a bigger bite out of disposable income than previously. Anyone getting a new mortgage or having to remortgage is parting with upwards of £200 per month more than they might have been 18 months ago and landlords appear to have carte blanche to charge renters whatever they like.
It is therefore not surprising that retailers at the end of the spending line will be feeling the impact - people simply don’t have the same spare income at the end of the month to spend.
Take the case of Nick Joannou, who runs The Wine Glass in Halifax’s Borough Market, a highly-valued independent store in a location you would expect to enjoy high footfall. He simply cannot make it work anymore, the business isn’t viable, and so this weekend just gone was his last trading weekend.
He leaves with a plea to shoppers who may be encouraged by the warmer weather to seek out independent businesses to spend with them, because whilst the larger retailers, as we have seen of late, are not immune to spending downturns, it is those smaller ones we love that are most vulnerable.
