Richmond Swimming Pool: if people don't rally quickly, North Yorkshire Council will make its decision

Swimming is one of the few sports that can and does save people’s lives. It isn’t a nice-to-have hobby-cum-pastime, swimming is an essential life skill that should be a priority for the upbringing of any child living in this country.

Yet, with many public baths succumbing to dwindling local authority budgets, as well as astronomical and unrelenting increases in energy bills, swimming pools are becoming the preserve of those who can afford a monthly membership at a private club.

The latest community in danger of losing its pool is Richmond after it recently came under the stewardship of North Yorkshire Council which has condemned the facility to closure for the foreseeable future.

The people of Richmond must now be prepared to make a credible, robust case and make it vociferously if it is to stand any chance of retaining its pool. A recent debate in council chambers regarding school bus passes showcased a disdain for concerned parents that should perturb anyone worried about being heard by the decision makers at North Yorkshire Council.