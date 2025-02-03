Rip-off rail fares: train ticket pricing has for too long been for the fat-cat few

Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander leaves Downing Street, London, following a Cabinet meeting. Picture date: Tuesday January 28, 2025.

Imagine, then, that the trip is necessary for your work or business, a rudimentary crunch of the numbers leaves you needing to earn, for an eight-hour day, circa forty pounds an hour to cover the cost of your ticket alone.

The only surprise, then, in the report published today by transport lobby group Campaign for Better Transport, is that only 44 per cent of people surveyed say that they are put off long-distance train travel owing to the cost associated with it.

It is a similar story when it comes to ‘next train, please’ circumstances, where those who wish or need to make a walk-on trip, taking the first available train to their desired destination, are invariably hit with something akin to a convenience tax.

It is therefore little wonder that calls are mounting for a price cap to apply in such circumstances; because, as the report clearly shows, the truth of the matter is that, to use a euphemism de rigueur, dynamic pricing of this sort hits hardest for those with the least. Business and corporate commuters will, to a large extent, be insulated from the cost by the firms they work for. For those on low incomes and without the benefit of ‘sticking it on expenses’, contemplating making the trip is impossible.

For too long, the public transport franchise model has been for the fat cat few, left to hoover up profits whilst overseeing pitiful service levels at barely believable costs to the customer.