Ripon Cathedral: insults being hurled between warring factions risk bringing the city into disrepute, harming its reputation indelibly (photo: Adobe Stock)

Occasionally, moments present themselves that, in order to allow for sensitivities and to prevent emotions from clouding one’s judgement, carefully chosen words are required.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Certainly that applies in relation to Ripon Cathedral and its £8m ambition to build an accessible annexe that, once finished, will help open the historic building up to more people, diversify its offer and further enhance the cathedral’s viability in the medium to long term.

The plans have been meticulously drawn up, with concerns clearly listened to – the changes made to said plans being testament to that – not least the commitment to saving, including even, a heritage beech tree, as well as securing land on which to plant a further 300 trees by way of compensation, if you like, for those that will be lost as part of the cathedral’s ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a significant project that will without doubt further enhance the city’s appeal, a city steeped in history which campaigners opposed to the plans are, quite rightly, keen to protect and preserve.

The impasse that has been reached is precisely because all sides want the best for Ripon, a place often described as Yorkshire’s best-kept secret owing to its parks and gardens, abbey, halls and magnificent racecourse.