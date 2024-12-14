Ripon Cathedral: time for a little common courtesy
Certainly that applies in relation to Ripon Cathedral and its £8m ambition to build an accessible annexe that, once finished, will help open the historic building up to more people, diversify its offer and further enhance the cathedral’s viability in the medium to long term.
The plans have been meticulously drawn up, with concerns clearly listened to – the changes made to said plans being testament to that – not least the commitment to saving, including even, a heritage beech tree, as well as securing land on which to plant a further 300 trees by way of compensation, if you like, for those that will be lost as part of the cathedral’s ambitions.
It is a significant project that will without doubt further enhance the city’s appeal, a city steeped in history which campaigners opposed to the plans are, quite rightly, keen to protect and preserve.
The impasse that has been reached is precisely because all sides want the best for Ripon, a place often described as Yorkshire’s best-kept secret owing to its parks and gardens, abbey, halls and magnificent racecourse.
Which is why it is so disappointing that dialogue and conversation, debate and discussion have descended into insults being hurled from one side to another. For one thing is for certain, the people of Ripon will not appreciate being branded, indelibly, a rancourous rabble incapable of civility and common courtesy. It is not for this newspaper to repeat the slurs that have been meted out in the heat of the moment, however it is appropriate to call for a reset to relations and a return to treating one another with a little respect. That is not too much to expect.