As I began winding up the day, yesterday, as I always try to do, I prepared advanced sight of the following day’s newspaper splash to proudly share and celebrate the work of the team I’m privileged to lead. As I have said many times before, I am merely a lucky front-man, miming before a band that creates amazing music.

Alongside what is now today’s front page, I wrote: The dewy eyes of men, today, dabbed before the world with hankies held by wrinkled hands; hands that once held weapons of mass liberation, wielded on bloody beaches now forever hallmarked with selfless valour, the like of which must never be required again. D-Day, our way.

It was my own completely inadequate way of giving thanks to those who looked tyranny in the eye and didn’t flinch. King George VI described it as the Supreme Test and of those who sat the exam, just 26 of them - to a man centenarians or thereabouts - was able to make the commemorations at Normandy yesterday, hauling their creaking frames to the ceremony with the same dogged determination that helped them to victory eight decades ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World leaders, including US President Joe Biden, made the effort. King Charles, in the midst of his own personal battle, that with cancer, set aside his treatment travails to represent our nation, sipping tea with veterans whilst listening to their stories. Royalist or otherwise, you do not need to find any affection for the Royal Family to be able to admire the man for that.

I went to bed having read to my seven-year-old boy who asked about the soldiers. He is more interested in how the guns worked than he can begin to understand the sacrifices made but he did say something which makes no sense and perfect sense all at once: ‘it sounds hard to be brave, dad.’

Perhaps, son. Perhaps. What doesn’t take very much effort, though, is decency and respect. At least, I don’t happen to think. You are either raised properly or you are not and if you’re not lucky enough to be taught right from wrong by your parent(s) then village elders - at least in my day - would intervene.

So, then. Today. 8am. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: “The 80th anniversary of D-Day has been a profound moment to honour the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our values, our freedom and our democracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This anniversary should be about those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The last thing I want is for the commemorations to be overshadowed by politics.

Where's Rishi? Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden stand united in respect for D-Day veterans (Abaca Press/Alamy Live News/PA Wire)

I care deeply about veterans and have been honoured to represent the UK at a number of events in Portsmouth and France over the past two days and to meet those who fought so bravely.

After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK. On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer – and I apologise.”

Wow. Sorry, folks. Had to dash. We’d promised ITV a party-political broadcast and so sidled out the back door early. Yeah, we know those old boys will probably never see each other again, and we perhaps will never be able to properly thank them again, but needs must, eh!?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, I have taken the brick-bats for suggesting, on occasion, I feel a pang of sympathy for Rishi Sunak but I’m afraid any scintilla of that dissolved in disgust when hearing of his abject disrespect for the men fighting on the front line and the women breaking codes, making weapons, raising families all at once. The bravest of generations; the very best of humankind. The liberators of Europe.

I’m going to go back to something I once pondered in this newsletter, though now offer a conclusion. Having wondered why Mr Sunak delivered an address to the nation in the pouring rain I asked: “If, indeed, it was his and only his decision, he combined the worst of Liz Truss’ rotten judgement with all of Boris Johnson’s pig-headedness. If it was not his call, then he is surrounded either by people who couldn’t arrange a knees-up at a can-can class or worse, people who wish ill of his political future.”

I can tell you now with absolute certainty that all of those premises are true all at once.

I am disgusted by, and ashamed of our Prime Minister.

James

—

Write to me - it’s nice to hear from you all: [email protected]

Back us - https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/subscriptions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad