Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak bowed out of power amidst a shower of misery - and that's before we mention the rain (photo: PA)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said it himself: he came to office in receipt of the worst hospital pass of any incoming Prime Minister ‘in however many decades’ and that, he said, made his lot all the more tricky.

It is, in truth, almost impossible to articulate the litany of lies, obfuscation, scandal and arrogance that went before Mr Sunak, who must have felt like tearing his hair out as headline after headline revealed the extent of the rot in his party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afforded the comfort of being outside of the pressure cooker of power, Mr Sunak struck a much more human tone than that which he strived for as premier, telling the BBC in a wide-ranging interview that he had regrets about some of the messaging his Government had pursued.

‘Stop the boats’, for example, he said was too blunt an instrument. Too binary a cause. So binary, in fact, that the reality of the pledge, in and of itself, is almost certainly impossible to deliver.

Revealing the compassionate side of himself that he has shown previously to this newspaper in walkabouts with Yorkshire Post journalists in his constituency, Mr Sunak went on to acknowledge that whilst the generosity of Yorkshire people - and the wider country - as well as their own compassion for those less fortunate than we can count ourselves, are limitless, what is not limitless are the services and resources of this country.