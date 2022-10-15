Rugby League World Cup brings joy in testing times - The Yorkshire Post says

England, the host nation, take on Samoa at St James' Park in Newcastle today after the competition was postponed for a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be the biggest tournament in the sport’s history, with the women’s and wheelchair World Cups, which start in early November, taking place alongside the men’s for the first time.

At a time of continued national uncertainty and anxiety, sport has the power to unify, bringing people together in a celebration of respectful but competitive endeavour.

Players at the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Tournament Launch events at the Science and Industry Museum on October 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC2021)

