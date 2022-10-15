Rugby League World Cup brings joy in testing times - The Yorkshire Post says
The Yorkshire Post sends its best wishes to the England squad as the Rugby League World Cup gets under way – finally.
England, the host nation, take on Samoa at St James' Park in Newcastle today after the competition was postponed for a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It will be the biggest tournament in the sport’s history, with the women’s and wheelchair World Cups, which start in early November, taking place alongside the men’s for the first time.
At a time of continued national uncertainty and anxiety, sport has the power to unify, bringing people together in a celebration of respectful but competitive endeavour.
Stadiums in Yorkshire will be hosting numerous games. What better was to showcase a sport that gives people in this region and beyond so much to enjoy in these testing times? Bring it on.