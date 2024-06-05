Salvation Army: poverty must not silence people this election

The church and charity, in partnership with Citizens UK, will give a voice to the people queueing at its foodbanks, sleeping at its homeless shelters or struggling to find work through a voter registration drive.

As an Ambassador for the Voter Registration Champion scheme, The Salvation Army has armed its frontline officers and staff with information and advice to encourage the people they serve, often the most marginalised people in our communities, to register to vote.

Nick Coke, Territorial Co-ordinator for Justice and Reconciliation at The Salvation Army said:

“Poverty sidelines and silences people which is why we want as many people as possible to be able to cast their vote and have their say. Many people don’t realise that you can register to vote even if you don’t have a fixed address so we will be helping people get registered.

“The Salvation Army is politically neutral but as well as encouraging the people we support to vote, many of our officers will speaking to their local prospective candidates. Salvation Army officers are embedded in communities across the UK and see how need changes depending on the location. From baby banks in Hastings to employment support in Edinburgh, we want parliamentary candidates to understand not just the levels of need but also what works locally to help people transform their lives.”

Jonathan Cox, Deputy Director of Citizens UK, which runs the Voter Registration Champion scheme, said:

“We are delighted that The Salvation Army is now an Ambassador for the Voter Registration Champion scheme. We’re calling on all schools, colleges, universities, employers and faith and community organisations to join the movement and become accredited Voter Registration Champions ahead of the general election. Together, we can help make sure 300,000 at-risk voters don’t lose their voice on July 4th.”

The Salvation Army provides specialist support every day to more than 3,500 people who are homeless, as well as thousands of people who struggle with daily life, have fallen through the cracks and are often omitted from public services.

For more information about The Salvation Army’s election campaign, visit: www.salvationarmy.org.uk/campaigning-and-policy/general-election