Seven Financial Goals to Consider When Deciding Which ISA is Best for Your Needs

Are you considering investing in ISA but unsure where to start? The answers could lie within your specific financial goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many different options when it comes to choosing your ISA, and it’s important to consider which form of account can best match up to your financial goals.

While Cash and Stocks and Shares ISAs both offer a £20,000 tax-free allowance for savers, Lifetime ISA limits are smaller at £4,000 per tax year. The levels of risk and returns can also vary significantly between Cash ISAs, which are closely linked to interest rates, and Stocks and Shares ISAs, which focus on stock market movements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Choosing the best ISA for your needs can be a challenge, with different pros and cons for your options. With this in mind, let’s explore seven key financial goals that you can consider to help inform your decision:

Cost of living

What are You Saving For?

Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, you’ll need to think about your motivation for saving. What are your financial goals? Are you saving over the short term or long term? How much are you aiming to make from your savings?

These factors will tell you a lot about which ISA is best for your needs. If you’re looking to grow your wealth quickly, using a Stocks and Shares ISA could be an ideal strategy, but if you’re aiming to build your savings for an emergency fund, a Cash ISA could be best suited for your needs.

If, on the other hand, you’re looking to make a one-off purchase for a house, or are saving for retirement, a Lifetime ISA may better align with your goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Consider Your Risk Appetite

Different ISAs come with varying levels of risk. Although Cash ISAs are closely linked to the Bank of England’s base rate, savers with a higher risk appetite can use Stocks and Shares ISAs to improve their profits and compound their investments.

Historically speaking, the average rate of return for Stocks and Shares ISAs over the past decade is 9.6%, while Cash ISAs yield 1.2% on average. However, it’s important to keep in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future success, and there were some cases in recent years where Cash ISAs performed better than their Stocks and Shares counterparts.

Factors like market risk and volatility mean that Stocks and Shares ISAs can be hazardous for investors, but could hold appeal if you’re willing to take on more risk.

2. Emergency Savings

If you’re looking for your ISA to serve as an emergency savings pot as part of your financial strategy, it’s worth exploring Cash ISAs that offer easy access to your funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easy access Cash ISAs usually offer variable rates and carry no withdrawal penalties if you need to access your funds quickly.

While you can use a Stocks and Shares ISA to build your emergency fund, it’s worth remembering that withdrawals can be delayed due to closing your positions in the stocks you’ve purchased, which could take a matter of weeks.

3. Using Your Allowance

Whether you choose to use up your tax-free allowance or not should also play a role in your decision before getting started with your ISA.

While Cash ISAs and Stocks and Shares ISAs both offer £20,000 allowances every tax year, meaning you can add that amount to your account annually to build your savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although a Lifetime ISA can be great for saving ahead of specific purchases, its £4,000 annual allowance may be limiting if you’re planning on making the most of your tax efficiency.

4. Matching Your Ethics

Perhaps your financial goals focus on ethical investing? Fortunately, ISA providers like Wealthify.com offer ethical themed individual savings accounts that are centred on environmental and social responsibility. This means that you can rest assured that your savings strategy is having a positive impact on the world around you.

Seeking out a provider that’s a signatory of the Principles of Responsible Investing (PRI), the world’s leading proponent of responsible investing, means that you can devise an approach to saving that shares the same values as you do.

5. Finding Comfort

It’s also beneficial to focus on precisely how much money you can save from your monthly income while maintaining a comfortable life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re only able to put a relatively small amount of money aside each month then it’s still great to build up your savings at a rate that doesn’t cause you to struggle. With this in mind, you could use a spare change round-up ISA that automates your savings without breaking the bank, or you could opt for an easy access Cash ISA that can easily be utilised if you have an unexpected costly month.

6. Diversifying Your ISAs

If you feel that different ISAs bring various benefits for your financial goals, there’s nothing stopping you from diversifying your strategy and saving across different ISAs. However, it’s important to bear in mind that your £20,000 allowance will need to be split between your accounts, and can’t be multiplied by opening more.

You could feasibly save £10,000 in a fixed rate Cash ISA for consistent returns, £3,000 in an easy access Cash ISA for an emergency fund, and put the remaining £7,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to match your risk tolerance. This may help you to reach different financial goals with relative ease.

7. Matching Your Needs

Our financial goals can vary over time, and as your circumstances change, you may find that your ISA strategy needs to evolve. Fortunately, there’s no rule against opening multiple ISAs, and in many cases, it’s easy to transfer your savings from account to account.