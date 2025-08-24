Sex and the City: And just like that it's the end of an era - Christa Ackroyd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But was it worth the ride? Absolutely. Did it disappoint in places? Of course it did. And just like so often in real life, it fizzled out rather than ending with a bang. But what times we had together.

Sex and the City was my guilty pleasure for years.

Carrie and Co both entranced and exasperated, but always left you with that warm feeling that only true female friendship can bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Just Like That - Sex and the City reboot to end with Season 3. Photo: BBC

There has been reams and reams written this week about the end of the spin off series And Just Like That. Most of it not complimentary.

But let me be the first to say, though far from perfect, I have loved every self indulgent minute of reconnection and rediscovery of a fictional depiction of female empowerment and womanly wobbles offering this sometimes strong, often far from perfect woman, pure escapism in a dull dark world.

And I for one mourn it’s passing. It is as though I have lost a friend, and can’t quite understand why.

Of course And Just Like That was never going to be as good as the first dip into the world of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of them was missing. But as in the real world friends come and go and new ones enter to take their place.

But it left this particular woman eternally grateful for those she has and those she has lost along the way.

All experiences are part of who we have become, even if they are positively mundane by comparison to a group of TV women as far removed from my life as they could be. And yet somehow just the same. And I will miss them all.

I don’t know why I came late to the party when Sex And the City was launched way back in the late 90s. Too busy with my own life, I suppose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I should have always been drawn to the story of the columnist bashing away at her computer in her bedroom, exactly as I am doing now, derived as it was from an original column in the New York Observer by the show’s inspiration and creator Candice Bushell who hid under a fictional character, she says, because she didn’t want her parents to know she had visited a seedy nightclub.

But why I thought it wasn’t for me, heaven only knows. I suppose tutu wearing women were never my thing.

And if I thought I was a crazy dresser I know I could never pull off those impossible mismatched yet deliciously decadent outfits as Sarah Jessica Parker did for almost three decades.

And yet there was, once I found her, or rather her character and cohorts, an instant connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Behind the doors of eye wateringly expensive West Village, New York, brownstones, despite the crazy yet always immaculate cutting edge fashion, the story was a simple one.

And when I stumbled upon it almost a year after the first series I was hooked, not because I recognised myself in any of the characters, Carrie was too aesthetically perfect, Charlotte too naive, Miranda too uptight and Samantha far far too wild, but because that collective, impossible mix of different women who came together, fell out, made up, and more importantly were always there for each other, was as it is for so many modern women, vital.

They were flawed, self deprecating, full of self doubt and always in need of a hug, but together they were open, honest, ever changing and above all else, resilient.

Yes they searched for romantic love, found it, lost it, threw it away, risked it, ruined it, fought for it, only to realise that the connection they had with each other was just as vibrant, just as important and just as deep as that which they sought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watching the last episode felt like the end of an era. Yes it was clunky in parts, impossibly apple pie (quite literally) and toilet humour, especially real toilet humour, has never tickled my funny bone.

But like its predecessor it will be saved and savoured for a rainy day when I need a reminder that life on the surface may seem perfect, but it never really is.

You have to work it out and work for it. And find your sounding blocks along the way.

I have often wondered why it is that men, young men in particular struggle to open up about what is troubling them and talk about their emotions, when women find it so easy, or most do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That despite numerous campaigns, so desperately needed that it is ok to talk, it still remains a real and desperately sad situation that drives more men to suicide than women, here and across the pond. And this fictional programme illustrates why.

Women are honest with each other, sometimes too honest. They talk about everything, careers, relationships, sex, emotions.. usually all in one conversation.

They flit from topic to topic, offer advice, a shoulder to cry on, an honest opinion (even when it isn’t asked for) and are always a voice either in person or on the end of a phone. They drop everything to help a friend in need while juggling work, home life, family and crises.

But they are rarely, if ever completely alone. And if they are they usually find something and, or, someone to fill the void. And that is often the friendship of other women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are instinctive when those in their circle are in need of their support, while feeling secure that if and when they require it they have someone to turn to.

They are often happy in their own space, at once self sufficient yet not afraid to seek the company of others.

And that is what Sex And the City and And Just Like That reinforced so wonderfully well. As the final words from Carrie proclaimed ‘she realised she was not alone, she was on her own’.

And that, if not through choice, is what my granny would say is a woman making the best of a bad thing, which as it turns out is not necessarily bad at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These women taught us it is perfectly normal to feel lonely, sometimes the loneliest among a crowd of people. I for one am at my most self conscious entering a room full of strangers, though most wouldn’t believe it.

But enter I do to find the best parties or events are the ones I have been dreading, or the ones arranged on the spur of the moment, whilst the ones planned and longed for months on end are often the most underwhelming.

And nothing beats an off the cuff shall we meet up, how are you doing phone call, even after months apart, that women are so good at making happen.

So thank you Carrie and friends for three decades of fun, laughter and impossible situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will keep the box set of Sex And The City even though I haven’t still got a machine to play it on to remind myself that friendship, true friendship means as Carrie concluded you are never alone.