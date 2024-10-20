Sir Chris Hoy will save lives by revealing his terminal prostate cancer diagnosis: The Yorkshire Post says

Cyclist Sir Chris Hoy was already a national inspiration due to his incredible feats as a six-time Olympic champion.

But the 48-year-old’s brave decision to speak publicly about his terminal prostate cancer diagnosis is arguably even more important than any of his sporting achievements.

By revealing how what he thought was a shoulder sprain transpired to a tumour, Sir Chris will undoubtedly encourage countless people to get potential cancer symptoms checked and save lives as a result.

Indeed, one of his friends has already received an early diagnosis after getting tested following Sir Chris telling him of his diagnosis.

Sir Chris Hoy displaying his 2008 Beijing Olympic Games gold medals during the Team GB homecoming Parade in Central London. The six-time Olympic champion has announced his cancer is terminal and has two to four years left to live, according to the Sunday Times. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Equally his story should lead to some reflection about the current way prostate cancer is screened for, especially among those with a family history of the condition.

Sir Chris’s father and grandfather both had prostate cancer but currently the NHS doesn’t test asymptomatic men on request before they turn 50 – had they done so in Sir Chris’s case it is likely his cancer would have been identified earlier and his life potentially saved.

It is a challenging area as the lack of accuracy in PSA tests which are used to identify the condition early means they are only the first step towards a definite diagnosis.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who himself was treated for kidney cancer in 2021, has rightly praised Sir Chris for his inspirational approach to his terminal diagnosis and urged people with potential cancer symptoms to get tested.