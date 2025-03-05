Smacking children: if you smack your child, you could soon find yourself on the wrong end of the law (Adobe Stock)

A so-called ‘tool’ available to grown adults – the pain and fear of a ‘good old fashioned thrashing’ at the hands of people who ought to, but didn’t, know better – is sometimes looked back upon with a perverse, nostalgia. A moment in time where respect and manners were deemed to be in more plentiful suppply, yet: where is the respect or manners in the moment a child is physically assaulted by an adult they love and trust?

But those, supposedly, better times; times when adults could and very much would hit children in a bid to keep them ‘on the straight and narrow’ - it still happens today, regrettably - are on the cusp of being very much consigned to the history books.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health has vociferously pronounced the striking of children by grown-ups, whose raison d’etre it is to protect and nurture them, is a brutal, Victorian practice that offers no benevolence whatsoever to either the victim nor the assailant – for that is what smacking parents are.

The college of experts is calling upon Parliament to outlaw these assaults on children once and for all, demanding punishment for those who continue to hurt and traumatise children by physical means.