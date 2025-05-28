Social care: Government must adopt a war-footing to avert impending disaster

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting (PA)

For more years than one could care to remember, yet without a scintilla of regret, The Yorkshire Post has indefatigably campaigned for improved focus, investment and commitment to the ticking time bomb that is social care.

Individuals working for this newspaper, some of whom are now no longer with us, have given their absolute all to driving social care up the agenda of each politician, policy and decision-maker at every and any given opportunity.

The campaign was never, ever going to be one sprinkled with glitz or glamour – by its very nature, the people it is fighting for are often amongst the most vulnerable amongst us – yet more worthy a cause you will struggle to envisage.

And today, analysis shared exclusively with this newspaper, undertaken by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, demonstrates with utmost clarity the need for this concerted effort, because it isn’t just about being in the ears of those in positions of power, it is about making everyone aware of what happens in the event one should find oneself in need of social care provision.

The disparity found between that which people expect to be available to them in the social care system, and the cost of it, and the reality of that which actually exists is a real worry. The widespread lack of awareness of the potential financial hardship that may lie ahead, and a collective blindspot to a system that isn’t just ill-equipped to deal with the needs of an ageing population, but completely incapable of doing so, is a disaster-in-waiting.