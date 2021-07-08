South Korean investor's Humber wind turbine plans a coup for Yorkshire's green energy revolution - The Yorkshire Post says

An off-shore wind farm in Withernsea. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

In a significant coup, South Korean firm SeAH Wind is to locate operations into the Able Marine site on the south bank of the Humber after it secured grant funding from a £160m package of support for such infrastructure announced by the Prime Minister in October.

The Government believes the new facility will substantially boost the UK’s offshore wind manufacturing base, supplying essential components to British offshore wind farms and for export around the world.

These are good jobs and they are green jobs.

They can be expected to be highly-skilled, well-paid sustainable roles that should enable people living in that part of the region to stay employed for years to come – and with SeAH the first investor to confirm it is locating at the Able Marine, they are hopefully the first of many such positions.

Indeed, hundreds of jobs indirectly related to this plan alone are already expected to be created.

The move demonstrates Yorkshire and the Humber’s suitability to lead on the sector as the green energy revolution begins to flourish.