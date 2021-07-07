750 jobs to be created as South Korean giant SeAH confirms opening of factory on the Humber

The South Korean firm is to locate operations into the Able Marine site on the south bank of the Humber after it secured grant funding from the £160 million package of support for offshore wind coastal manufacturing infrastructure announced by the Prime Minister in October.

A similar number of indirect jobs are expected to be created

SeAH will receive funding towards a new £117 million manufacturing facility for offshore wind turbine monopile foundations energy park.

Able Marine Energy Park

SeAH is the first investor to confirm it is locating at the Able Marine site, that was established thanks to up to £75 million of Government funding announced in March.

The Department of Business, Innovation and Skills said the new production facility will substantially boost the UK’s offshore wind manufacturing base, supplying essential components to British offshore wind farms across the UK, as well as for export around the world.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Our offshore wind sector is a UK success story, with more capacity installed than any other country and we are ensuring that our manufacturing base can be equally world-leading.

“Thanks to Government backing, we have created a port hub on the south bank of the Humber that is allowing us to grow our manufacturing capabilities and I’m delighted to see this investment from SeAH creating hundreds of high-skilled jobs and helping to revitalise one of our key industrial heartlands.”

The SeAH funding forms part of a larger funding package being announced today and more than £180 million Government and private investment will create and safeguard more than 1,000 jobs in the North-East and Humber, building factories that will develop components for next generation wind turbines.

Energy Minister Lord Callanan of Low Fell said: “The UK has led the world in offshore wind energy, with more installed offshore wind capacity than any country across the globe, and this investment by SeAH will help us to keep delivering on our bold climate change targets.

“With the jobs it is creating on the Humber, it is helping to put the wind in the sails of one of our key industrial heartlands as we reap the rewards of our commitment to offshore wind energy.”

Joosung Lee, COO of SeAH Steel Holdings Corporation, said: “Based on the active support and trust from the UK government, it is meaningful for SeAH that investment toward the monopile factory is in full swing.”

Cllr Rob Waltham MBE, leader, North Lincolnshire Council and chair of the Humber Leaders’ Board, said: “This is a globally-significant investment which will be instrumental in creating well-paid, highly-skilled, sustainable jobs. It is a huge opportunity and I welcome the clear commitment from Government to levelling-up.