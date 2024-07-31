This is an online version of the editor’s regular newsletter. Not all of James’ newsletters are published as online articles as well. To ensure you don’t miss one, subscribe today to lend James and The Yorkshire Post your support > WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT MORE THAN EVER

*Ping* - this machine does that so often that like Pavlov’s dog I am not in control of my response to it: I feel compelled to check what it wants, whether I like it or not. A colleague (she knows who she is) writes: “I actually had a cry about the Southport story last night. I never get impacted by news stories but this one hit me different!”

*Ping* - another one, this time in my Twitter DMs. A friend writes: “Journalism desensitises you to horror, and I’ve dealt with plenty, but this feels incredibly different.”

Now, those two people, to the best of my knowledge, do not know one another from Adam, and yet that word has gnawed away at me for the last 36 hours or so. ‘Different’. Two people who I admire, who I respect and who I know have had to, as journalists, report on incidents on behalf of the communities they serve about matters no person wants to encounter. Things you never want to see, hear, feel.

A police community support officer removes bricks from a damaged wall on Sussex Road in Southport, Merseyside, after police officers suffered serious injuries when bricks, stones and bottles were thrown and cars were set alight during violent protests following a vigil for three girls killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club on Monday. Picture date: Wednesday July 31, 2024. PA Photo. Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were also critically injured. A 17-year-old male from Banks, Lancashire, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over the incident. See PA story POLICE Southport. Photo credit should read: James Speakman/PA Wire

Yet, they used the word I used to my own friends and family: this one feels different. What happened in Southport to those little girls; the purest, most beautiful, innocent human beings you could imagine, struck down by evil as they danced for joy, feels like nothing else.

Any and all words I grasp around for are entirely inadequate: the despicable horror - evil, let’s be clear - is impossible to process. You can’t do it. I feel as though my heart, soul and mind are not equipped to hold it within nor explain it to me. It is entirely incomprehensible. Taylor Swift, the pop sensation whose music inspired the dance class the victims of the Southport knife attack were attending, perhaps got close to how I’m feeling about it.

She said: “The horror of yesterday’s attack is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Me too, Taylor. Me and every other right-minded person on the planet. There is no other humane response imaginable to what has happened; to what the victims and those caught up in this most ferocious of assaults on fledgling life are going through; to the mourning and grieving community of Southport. They deserve space, respect, sympathies; support, counsel and friendship from afar. Nothing in our upbringings allows us to react any differently - unless, I’m afraid, if you count yourself amongst the far-right in this country.

*NB: A gentle note of caution: I found what follows difficult to write, you may find it difficult to read. Please don’t, if you want to keep your thoughts with those who really matter.*

What we know so far is this: a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the attacks. He cannot be named for legal reasons. This is not the state shying away from its duty towards the law-abiding majority, or any other claptrap conspiratorialists want to conjure up from their hate-filled fantasy worlds, it is the law and it applies automatically. If you want to know more about the technicalities of this, see Section 52A of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998 and Section 8C of the Magistrates Courts Act 1980, in particular.

We also know that the juvenile apprehended was born in Cardiff. He’s Welsh. We know that because Merseyside Police put that information into the public domain.

What I can also tell you is that subsequently, a fake name - “Ali Al-Shakati” - was pumped through the sewer of social media platforms - the time has come for them [social media platforms] to be legislated for what they are, publishers, and for them to be regulated in the same way as other publishers in this country - sinister misinformation that energised and mobilised hate-filled racists who, unlike the instinctive reaction we all felt towards what happened, decided the right thing to do was hijack a vigil dedicated to Bebe King, 6; Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9.

How dare they? How the hell dare they? What right does anyone have to deprive others of their moments in grief, let alone grief of the most visceral kind? How selfish do you have to be to think to yourself: ‘this is my moment, not theirs. This is about us, and our disillusionment, not about Bebe, Elsie or Alice and their loved ones; or those still fighting for their lives in hospital; or those who performed heroics in the face of murderous aggression. This is about us, and we are going to injure and potentially kill one of the cops who ran towards the killer without hesitation, to protect the public, whilst smashing up Southport as physically as it has just been emotionally.’

My disdain, contempt and perhaps pity for these men - and they are all men - is perpetual, but right now it simmers with more ire than that. I dare say you are feeling similarly furious at their actions, but I am going to say to you - don’t let that emotion consume you. That’s what they want, right? To consume others with the same irrational, xenophobic ideology that has the power to waft them to a community enveloped by grief and trauma, intent on making it worse; forcing a mother - Jenni Stancombe - who has just had her heart broken by evil, to step away from her own dizzying kaleidoscope of devastating emotions to plead with childish, selfish, misguided rioters to stop and leave her and her community in peace in their darkest of hours. Jenni should not have had to do that, she, her loved ones and her community do not deserve that.

I’m afraid I am going to have to leave it there. I am truly sorry if you have found this as hard to read as it was to write. Keep Southport in your thoughts and your prayers. I know I will.