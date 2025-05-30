Steampunk artistry: Doug Smelt - 'Surreal / Steam Punk mixed with a bit of Yorkshire Humour' artist from Hull has exhibitions in Filey, pictured at his studio in Hull. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 12th May 2025

Doug Smelt once headed up multiple companies in just his early 30s, but the toil and pressure imparted upon him led to a poorliness and isolation, and bankruptcy, a low that so many of us fear, but for the grace of God, may be just around the corner.

Which is why his story, featured in The Magazine is so inspiring. He makes no bones about it: art rescued me, he says. His is a story that reveals the physical and mental health benefits of spending time in the submersive throes of a creative process, articulating the pleasure of painting.