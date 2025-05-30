Steampunk artist: the bonkers joy that might just save you
Doug Smelt once headed up multiple companies in just his early 30s, but the toil and pressure imparted upon him led to a poorliness and isolation, and bankruptcy, a low that so many of us fear, but for the grace of God, may be just around the corner.
Which is why his story, featured in The Magazine is so inspiring. He makes no bones about it: art rescued me, he says. His is a story that reveals the physical and mental health benefits of spending time in the submersive throes of a creative process, articulating the pleasure of painting.
And such is the bonkers joy in his work that for anyone looking to lift their own spirits, his art might just save, inspire or at the very least cheer up you and yours.
