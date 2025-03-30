Success? This is only the start of our mission - Tracy Brabin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coal that once flowed through this quarter put our region at the heart of the Industrial Revolution. Now, it is the flow of knowledge and commerce that has ushered in our new era as a global financial centre and the biggest in England outside of London.

A fifteen-year office lease from the National Wealth Fund has crystallised something the financial sector has long cottoned on to – if you want to grow, you grow in West Yorkshire.

Our great region is home to almost 30,000 firms employing ten times that number across the business, financial and professional services sector.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire

A ten-minute stroll through Leeds – which holds the Sunday Times’ mantle of the best place to live in the North of England – will see you pass prestigious law and accounting schools like BPP, Kaplan, and the University of Law.

You will pass the Bank of England as it expands its Leeds headcount to 500 staff by 2027, and the Financial Conduct Authority as it extends its office-space by 5,000 square feet.

And you will pass hundreds of international finance and professional services firms like PEXA, QBE, Markel and Julius Baer, innovating across banking, lending, green finance, wealth management, and property transactions.

Bolstered by knowledge-sharing hubs like Fintech North, the Centre for Financial Technology and Innovation and the UK Centre for Greening Finance, the success of these firms has created thousands of well-paid jobs for talented graduates and professionals in the region, all while catalysing further investment and business expansion into Leeds.

This cycle of confidence stretches beyond Leeds, too. Bradford, one of the UK’s youngest and most diverse cities, is home to PWC and the headquarters of the £60 billion Yorkshire Building Society. At the same time, Halifax’s thriving insurance technology cluster has seen unicorn scale-ups like Zego set-up alongside established giants like Lloyds Bank and Covéa.

But the most exciting development? We’re just getting started.

Our £7 billion Local Growth Plan has been co-created with the private sector, and it will inform the Government’s own modern industrial strategy.

It is relentlessly focused on empowering our fastest growing sectors to succeed, and we are engaging right now on a cluster action plan for our financial and professional services, given their importance to our £66 billion regional economy.

Deeper devolution and an integrated funding settlement for West Yorkshire from 2026 will support our financial and professional services companies to grow and create good jobs in two major ways.

First, we are transforming how we work with businesses to ensure they can access the support they need to thrive. This means a radical rethink of how we connect businesses, innovators and entrepreneurs with funders. By helping our small and medium-sized firms to access finance, workspace and markets, we will address their essential business needs and help them deliver on their ambitious plans to grow.

Second, we will use greater responsibilities over skills and transport to completely transform the economy and society of West Yorkshire, with skills courses that meet employer and learner demand, and transport links that are quick and reliable for talent to access opportunity.

Chief among the barriers facing business growth is access to skills. But with a fully integrated transport system combined with a skills system that works for everyone, we will make West Yorkshire the best place in the country to start or grow a business.

Take the Yorkshire and Humber Financial and Professional Services Skills Commission. Comprising both industry and political leaders, this pioneering, private-sector led initiative is ensuring we have the talent pipeline and underpinning ecosystem we need to nurture growth.

This is what the future of regional and national growth looks like. Through deeper devolution and strong public-private partnerships at the regional level, we can seize the opportunities facing the UK, including through our proposed AI Growth Zone that would spur on private investment into data centres in the region.

As a designated high opportunity area for AI and data analytics, with AI being used across multiple sectors and Microsoft building a hyperscale data centre in Leeds, our region stands ready to meet this moment.

By embracing the full potential of devolution in partnership with business, West Yorkshire’s thriving financial hub will rival not only London’s, but New York’s and Hong Kong’s too.

Watch this space.