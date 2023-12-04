The BBC: evil in the wrong hands

Unimaginative commentators will tell you that the BBC is at a crossroads; a four-way junction where no matter the choice it makes on its future direction of travel, it is doomed.

File photo dated 10/07/23 of a general view of BBC Broadcasting House, in central London. Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has said that a £15 rise in the BBC licence fee would be "high" amid reports that Rishi Sunak is set to block a 9% hike in the annual charge. The corporation is seeking to make £500 million of savings in the face of high inflation and a two-year freeze to the price of a TV licence, which provides most of its funding. Issue date: Monday December 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story MEDIA BBC. Photo credit should read: Lucy North/PA Wire

It is true that editors of local newspapers around the country are concerned about the BBC and its voracious appetite to do what newspapers like The Yorkshire Post are best placed to do – represent local communites.

And at a time when the Culture Secretary, Lucy Frazer, is keen to stress how determined she and her government are to ‘rip up’ the deal previously made on the cost of the rising licence fee, it would be easy to fall into the trap of taking sides on whether Aunty is for good or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let this newspaper be clear: the BBC should not be bulldozing its way through – using public money – local communities with its own unique brand of so-called journalism. What are essentially state-funded, taxpayer supported journalists – unable to campaign in any meaningful way owing to impartiality rules – arm-wrestling historic, small, local and regional news titles into the table is just plain wrong.

But there is plenty to love and celebrate about the BBC. From groundbreaking drama to environmental programming of existential importance.

Which is why this moment should not be considered a crossroads, but more one where the national broadcaster peers through its kaleidoscopic remit in order to focus on the things it does which, when done well, makes it a nation’s advocate on a global scale. A piece of soft power, if you will, that helps cement our place in world politics.