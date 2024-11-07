The Black Lion: Skelton-on-Ure pub rises to roar again

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 7th Nov 2024, 08:14 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 08:14 BST
The Black Lion - Skelton-on-Ure: Some of the volunteers and commitee members at The historic Black Lion in Skelton-on-Ure near Boroughbridge currently undergoing a major refurbishment after the community acquired the pub. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 5th November 2024placeholder image
The Black Lion - Skelton-on-Ure: Some of the volunteers and commitee members at The historic Black Lion in Skelton-on-Ure near Boroughbridge currently undergoing a major refurbishment after the community acquired the pub. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 5th November 2024
A recent joint investigation by this newspaper and real ale campaign group Camra shone a light on the devastating reality facing public houses and their landlords in the county.

Since 2019, the research showed, 495 pubs have closed, succumbing to the relentlessness of inflationary pressures both on their operating costs and on the pockets of hard-pressed punters whose disposable income is being squeezed in the same way.

It is therefore hearteneing to see once again, a once thriving local being reinvigorated by people in its community who care about the benefits of bringing people together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Black Lion in Skelton-on-Ure, which also closed in 2019, will roar back into life thanks to some 150 shareholders whose idea for a community cafe and landscaped exterior shows once again that a good pub is more than just a pub – it can be the heartbeat of a place that’s loved by its locals.

Related topics:CAMRA
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice