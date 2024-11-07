The Black Lion: Skelton-on-Ure pub rises to roar again

The Black Lion - Skelton-on-Ure: Some of the volunteers and commitee members at The historic Black Lion in Skelton-on-Ure near Boroughbridge currently undergoing a major refurbishment after the community acquired the pub. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 5th November 2024

A recent joint investigation by this newspaper and real ale campaign group Camra shone a light on the devastating reality facing public houses and their landlords in the county.

Since 2019, the research showed, 495 pubs have closed, succumbing to the relentlessness of inflationary pressures both on their operating costs and on the pockets of hard-pressed punters whose disposable income is being squeezed in the same way.

It is therefore hearteneing to see once again, a once thriving local being reinvigorated by people in its community who care about the benefits of bringing people together.

