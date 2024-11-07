The Black Lion: Skelton-on-Ure pub rises to roar again
Since 2019, the research showed, 495 pubs have closed, succumbing to the relentlessness of inflationary pressures both on their operating costs and on the pockets of hard-pressed punters whose disposable income is being squeezed in the same way.
It is therefore hearteneing to see once again, a once thriving local being reinvigorated by people in its community who care about the benefits of bringing people together.
The Black Lion in Skelton-on-Ure, which also closed in 2019, will roar back into life thanks to some 150 shareholders whose idea for a community cafe and landscaped exterior shows once again that a good pub is more than just a pub – it can be the heartbeat of a place that’s loved by its locals.