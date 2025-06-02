The dentistry crisis is utterly horrific but it's nothing new in Yorkshire - Eddie Crouch

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent polls have spelled out one in four patients who failed to access NHS care have tried their hands at DIY dentistry.

One in five have headed overseas for treatment that should have been available in their own backyard.

It’s utterly horrific – but this crisis is nothing new for families from Wakefield to Whitby. Yorkshire was merely an access ‘hotspot’ before the whole nation became one.

Eddie Crouch is the chair of the British Dental Association

So how did we get here? Well back in 2006 a contract was imposed on all NHS practices in England. A system that’s still with us that puts government targets ahead of patient care.

It’s tricky to explain, because when we do many assume we’re taking the mick. But under this system a dentist is paid the same whether they do three filling or a dozen on a single patient.

You can bankrupt a practice bringing higher needs patients back to good health. It makes the very people who needed NHS care the most the least welcome.

What the pandemic achieved was to speed up a process long in motion. The perversity of this system was magnified, and more and more demoralised dentists began walking away, at pace.

But the question really is why, nearly 12 months on from a general election, are we still here?

After all a new government came to power making all the right noises.

Sadly today NHS dentistry feels at its lowest ebb. And one Yorkshire MP has it in her power to change this: the Rt Honourable Member for Leeds West and Pudsey Rachel Reeves has the key role to play, because the political choices that brought us here were made at the Treasury. And any solutions will be too.

A generation of savage cuts means the typical practice now loses over £40 doing a set of NHS dentures, over £7 on a simple new patient exam.

No business can stay afloat on this basis. No health professional should be expected to. It’s another reason why the exodus out of the NHS shows little sign of slowing.

Historically we know the Treasury haven’t viewed dentistry as a ‘good investment’. It’s why the budget we operate to has barely moved in a decade and a half. It’s why contract we work to was designed to effectively cap the number of patients we can treat. Why this country spends the smallest share of its health budget on dentistry of any European nation.

The Department of Health has recently launched an unprecedented study to establish what it really costs to deliver NHS dentistry. That’s huge progress. But it will only bear fruit if Ms Reeves is willing to step up.

Meaningful reform has to go hand in hand with sustainable funding. Sadly the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget has already pushed practices closer to the brink, bringing higher costs and no additional funding to pay for them.

There are votes to be won – and lost – here. Dentistry is now a doorstep issue, hurting patients in their mouths and in their wallets as access and cost of living crises collide.

The Chancellor must turn the page. For her constituents, and for families across Yorkshire and the whole of England. Her coming Spending Review in early June will determine the shape of the NHS 10-year plan that will follow shortly after.

The choices made by Rachel Reeves will determine if NHS dentistry has a future.