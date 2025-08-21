The Hundred - Trent Rockets: Joe Root, ten-foot meerkats and fireworks - what The Hundred is really like

Trent Bridge - home to the Trent Rockets, a franchise of The Hundred

Joe Root, ten-foot meerkats and enough razzmatazz to make an American blush – The Yorkshire Post’s editor James Mitchinson and his family took a trip south to Trent Bridge – here’s his verdict on the dazzling ‘maxi’ franchise of English cricket...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cricket purists, look away now:

Virat Kohli, one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever wielded a bat in anger, ahead of the launch of a new format in cricket, said: “I am very . . . I wouldn’t say frustrated but it can get very demanding of you when you have to play so much cricket. I feel the commercial aspect is taking over the real quality of the cricket and that hurts me.”

Coming from someone who has made millions from the Indian Premier League spin-off, that seems a little rich, however, he was far from alone in his scepticism for that which was about to be received: The Hundred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs M booked the family in to watch Trent Rockets v Southern Brave on Saturday at Trent Bridge. The mere names make me wince; they sound more like vape flavours than cricket teams, but off we went.

For anyone that hasn’t yet seen the Happy Gilmore 2 movie (and why would you if you have an IQ above three!?), a key facet of the storyline is to ridicule the LIV Golf franchise, satirising the venture throughout as one that is all about greed and money, not sport or indeed golf. In the film, the razzmatazzy spin-off is called ‘Maxi Golf’ and is full of gimmicks, distractions, bells and whistles.

As my eldest (11) clambered the steps at Trent Bridge, an historic ground with hallowed turf that has been graced by greats of the game, a four was hit in the women’s match - flamethrowers went off and music blared. ‘It’s Maxi Cricket, dad,’ my lad said. I laughed. Good one, Harry. He wasn’t wrong. That’s exactly what The Hundred is.

As the day wore on, we were ‘treated’ to a maniacal MC who screamed his head off down a microphone, bounced around the stage letting off a fire extinguisher and sprinted about the place causing chaos. There was a screeching woman with a microphone, too, shouting ‘bowl out grandad’ and ‘come and do the limbo!’ There were ten-feet-tall meerkats lobbing t-shirts at us, fireworks blasting out, stumps and bails flashing, MORE of that stupid horrible music blaring, oh, and thousands upon thousands of people in the ground having the time of their lives. Honestly, the tills were ringing, pints were pouring, food vans steaming. My boys - all the kids, judging by the queue - got to have a go in the nets, up against an automated bowling machine, they got on the pitch to see the players up close. Oh, and there were two moments that were utterly, utterly priceless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first came before a ball had been bowled. Joe Root, surrounded by burly security guards, made his way towards the changing rooms and as he did so was spotted by my Harry. He had one of those novelty bats that he’d been saying he’d hoped his cricketing hero would sign, and I had been telling him not to get his hopes up as Joe will be in high demand and has a job to do. He hadn’t quite expected to see Joe by the street food stalls inside the ground so was not armed with pen and mini-bat, but, as Joe swept past him and looked to be long gone, Harry pleaded with him to pause. Joe beckoned him back and duly went out of his way to sign his little bat. It gave him a moment he’ll never forget and a smile as wide as my own bowling!

As it turned out, Joe, and several of his teammates, then spent what felt like as much time saying hello and signing bats, hats, shirts … you name it … and allowing people to take the tedious selfies on the pitch as they did playing the match. Of course, this is all part of their obligations to the franchise, but let me tell you, the kids don’t know that and as a result they were all made to feel very special. Inspired, even. That’s where the second lovely moment came: Harry, with the determination he gets from his mother, had muscled-in to the scrum to try and get one of those tedious selfies with Joe. After much perseverance and a little more stubbornness (gets that from his mother as well) he eventually managed to get to his hero who, of course, duly obliged.

So, yes. The Hundred is bonkers. It hurts your eyes and your ears and your head. Frankly, the whole format irritated me, but, then, it all made sense: ‘Dad, can we go and watch Joe Root play in a test match for England?’

Yes. Yes we can, boys.

James