The boy who cried Woolies: Health Secretary Wes Streeting (PA)

Health Secretary Wes Streeting should perhaps have been less flippant with his language when he warned people that we wouldn’t want the NHS to ‘go the way of Woolies’ whilst yesterday addressing the plight of our National Health Service.

It is one thing to lose Woolworths’ pick-and-mix from the nation’s high streets, but quite another contemplation altogether when it comes to losing healthcare in this country that is free to all at the point of need.

It is a small matter, the desire for ministers to use ministerial parlance when articulating upon matters of great importance, but the matter at hand - the future of our NHS - could hardly matter more.

Which is why the ambitions set out today by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer merit praise: the need to modernise the NHS through reform has been clear for too long, the advent of artificial intelligence serving only to underscore what a laggard the health system is in its adoption of technology.

But, clearly, this trumpeted so-called elective care reform plan, enabling patients to expedite treatment by choosing where to go for it, makes sense. Utilising capacity wherever it exists, at the earliest opportunity, seems almost elementary, because it is, however all gains made in efficiency, however marginal, will add up to a more effective service.