The reasons for refreshing the look and feel of the newspaper are varied, with each decision taken with a view to improving your enjoyment of our work. We wanted to give the pages a better chance to showcase our best photography whilst updating our font family to one that is easier on the eye throughout thus making the reading experience more pleasurable.

Research also tells us that you are fed up of the relentless negative news agenda, coming at you seemingly from everywhere you turn, and so have planned the newspapers to bring you more stories and features that shine a light on the very best Yorkshire and the wider region has to offer, be it amazing people, spectacular events or wondrous landscapes. Against all the odds the nation faces, beneath it are communities bursting with pride, itching to tell their tales. We want to help them do so, connecting you with that positivity.

Take Post Script: this is a brand new daily section - that you can pull out to enjoy - dedicated to Yorkshire. Its front page will be a new feature showcase, diving deep into fascinating narratives from all walks of life in words and pictures. It will also be home to comment and opinion, a new TV & Radio guide, more puzzles and a flourish of culture.

Yorkshire Post editor James Mitchinson

Across the week and in your new-look weekend edition, you will notice a number of changes with some permanent fixtures finding new homes elsewhere in the running order. Weekend favourite Christa Ackroyd, for example, now takes pride of place at the front of the Magazine which is bookended now by your favourite bumper puzzles section - back by popular demand.

We have also aligned all sections under The Yorkshire Post brand family, bringing together all sections under our historic masthead.

Now, it is often easy to take for granted a quality regional newspaper like this one, but I can assure you quality journalism such as that we aspire to bring you is under threat. Few places in the country have what you now have in your hands – independent, trusted, thoughtful journalism that has as its North star the betterment of the people and places it serves.

Increasingly, flimsy, click-bait websites are all that’s left in some communities but with your help - please ask a friend to support us - we can protect and enhance The Yorkshire Post for generations to come.

I hope that with all of the time, effort and creativity that has gone into this refresh that we have done you proud, and that you enjoy your new-look newspaper. Do let us know what you think. Email: [email protected]