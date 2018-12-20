The Yorkshire Post says: Pantomime of PMQs widens Brexit divide

ASKED in the first Prime Minister’s Questions of 2018 how Brexit was progressing, Theresa May said that the Government knew what it was doing and was “getting on with the job and doing well”.

Those words appear to be even more prophetic after the last PMQs of the year saw Mrs May – and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – trade insults about their respective stances on this totemic issue.

And while Mrs May has seen remarkable resilience to see the year out at a time when her government, her party and her country has never been more divided, both leaders overlooked the fact there are just 100 days to go until Britain is due to leave the European Union and the latest acrimony will not break the deadlock at Parliament.

This political pantomime, followed by a disturbing row over whether Mr Corbyn mouthed derogatory language towards the Prime Minister during the exchanges, offered no leadership at a time when the country needs it most.

For, while the Tory leader is clearly playing for the time in the hope that MPs have to choose between her deeply unpopular Withdrawal Agreement or a no deal Brexit, Mr Corbyn’s criticism of the postponement of the meaningful vote is undermined by confusion over his party’s approach. And all this while business leaders are increasingly fearful about the future, and the impact of Brexit on jobs.