The Yorkshire Post says: Region ready to research future of film industry

Yorkshire’s award-winning screen industry is already well-established but the key to maintaining success is moving with the times.

As such, it is heartening to hear that a new partnership led by the University of York, Screen Yorkshire and the British Film Institute has been selected for research and development funding to establish the region as a leader in the art of digital storytelling.

With on-demand services such as Netflix, YouTube and BBC iPlayer rapidly changing the way programmes are watched, the new project will offer the region to be at the cutting-edge of technological innovation and provides further evidence of Yorkshire’s position as a leading centre for the screen industries.

It is also to be hoped that the decision is a good omen for the forthcoming announcement on whether Leeds will be chosen ahead of Birmingham and Greater Manchester to become the new national headquarters for Channel 4.