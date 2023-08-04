The Yorkshire Post: Support quality journalism with a subscription, urges Editor James Mitchinson

The Yorkshire Post stands for integrity, truth and community, writes The Editor James Mitchinson.

We pride ourselves in bringing you brilliant, vibrant, quality journalism, holding powerful people to account, supporting and informing local communities and strengthening Yorkshire's Identity.

It's been like that for almost 300-years,.

But we can't do this without YOU.

As proud editor of Yorkshire's own national newspaper I cannot stress enough the importance of supporting us, in these fast changing times, by taking out a subscription.

I want to speak directly to you, our valued readers and businesses, about the future of local journalism and why your support is crucial to keep us thriving for many years to come.

It's something I've devoted two decades of my life to and I'm ready to dedicate another two decades if necessary.

Support quality journalism with a subscription, urges The Yorkshire Post Editor James Mitchinson

However, our path is not without challenges.

We face a relentless tide of social media and tech platforms that have absorbed the ad revenue, once vital to sustain brilliant journalism in every community across the country.

Despite this, there's a growing acknowledgment that our compassionate, community-focused journalists play a vital role in representing the marginalised and holding the powerful accountable.

We shine a light on wrongdoing, and there are some who would rather remain hidden in the shadows.

While traditional advertising remains an essential part of our revenue, we have evolved. We now offer sophisticated, data-driven ad campaigns tailored to your target audience, with an industry-leading reach and engagement that delivers results.

As consumer behaviour shifts rapidly due to digital advancements, we have adapted too.

Our dedication to Yorkshire remains unwavering, and we believe in the importance of what we do – making Yorkshire a better-informed, more attractive, and stronger community.

If you care about this place and its people, if you share my conviction that the work of my team and I is worth protecting, then the most effective thing you can do is become a subscriber.

Each and every subscriber strengthens us and empowers us to continue our fearless, campaigning journalism.

We also offer corporate packages, so if you're a business, consider providing subscriptions to your employees as a gesture of appreciation while supporting the meaningful journalism that impacts our county positively.

Remember, not every community has a Yorkshire Post, and not every county is blessed with our kind of scrutiny and quality reporting.

We receive messages from admirers across the country who long for something like The Yorkshire Post. So, let's protect it together.Your support ensures that we can keep delivering outstanding journalism for at least the next couple of decades, if not for centuries to come.