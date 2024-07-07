I can recall my graduation ceremony as if it was yesterday. On that sunny day in June 1996, it was windy and the sides of the marquee on the front lawn of the Department of Clinical Veterinary Medicine billowed like the spinnaker of a yacht. The president of the Royal College gave an address, and everyone stood to recite the oath. The graduands wore gowns with hoods lined with cherry pink satin- we had earned this extra colour compared with the more sombre undergraduate gowns. Prizes and awards were handed out- I think I received three- and then we all trouped off to have dinner with our proud parents. For all of us, a dream had been realised.

That was a Saturday. On the Monday, I headed north to my first job. At last, I’d be able to make my own diagnoses, choose what drugs to put in which syringes and cure patients on my own. Most exciting was the chance to fill up my own car boot with veterinary paraphernalia. I’d imagined this countless times during long hours on call with vets whilst waiting for a call to come in to calve a cow or replace a prolapse. My first job was to visit a cow with “Summer Mastitis”. This is a nasty condition, usually affecting cows in the weeks before they give birth. Fetid, cottage cheese-like infection accumulates in the udder and makes the mum-to-be very poorly. Usually, her temperature is very high and the udder becomes swollen like a water melon; we’d been taught that cases respond well to antibiotics. But which one would be best? I asked myself en route to the farm. I remember pulling over in a layby to study my books. I wanted my first ever treatment to be the most suitable. I knew I needed to avoid potentiated sulphonamides- these drugs did not work well in the presence of pus (I’d just answered an exam question about that). Penicillin and streptomycin in combination worked synergistically against the bacterium involved in this disease. I opted for that. A basic drug but, according to my notes, perfect for this situation. I was prepared.

Sure enough, the cow had a massively swollen udder with custard-like contents and a sky-high temperature. I reached for some anti-inflammatories too. Should I leave a second dose for the farmer to administer tomorrow along with the course of antibiotics? It was a simple case (perfect for a newly qualified vet) but there were lots of decisions to make.

