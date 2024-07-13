Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A couple of hours later, I was chatting to the owner of a tiny daschund in the waiting room as I tidied up before heading to do some paperwork. From a distance he looked happy and, to a trained as well as an untrained eye, seemed normal. “He escaped from the house by leaping out of an upstairs window. It’s the only way he could have got out. A neighbour found him in the street,” she explained. It seemed a strange coincidence that two dogs had leapt from a first-floor to the ground. And even more unlikely that neither had been badly harmed. I thought about the situation on my way home, recollecting previous cases.

Pets leaping like lemmings are not common, and generally our four-legged friends have a strong sense of self-preservation, partly because they have four legs. I had a spell working at Pennsylvania vet school during the latter years of my time at university. I spent half my time in the medicine department and half in the emergency room. Rushing around the ER in my white coat, with pockets full of note books, pen torches and other equipment, I felt just like Dr Carter in the eponymous TV show, which I loved with a passion. Nowadays, emergency veterinary care is a standard discipline, and vets and nurses can specialise in ‘emergency and critical care’. In 1995, it had not yet become a subject in its own right in UK veterinary practice so I was delighted to learn what I could. Most night shifts would involve a dog with a “GSW” (gunshot wound) or a “high rise cat” – the term given to a cat who had inadvertently fallen from a high-rise building, presumably due to a lapse of concentration while balancing along a balcony on a skyscraper. As far as I can recall, there was never any blame attached to the owner and most “high-rise cats” would escape relatively unscathed. Even though the velocity of their descent increased, the further the fall, the longer time allowed them to relax, resulting in fewer injuries sustained when they landed.

