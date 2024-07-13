The Yorkshire Vet: The rise and fall of cats and dogs...
A couple of hours later, I was chatting to the owner of a tiny daschund in the waiting room as I tidied up before heading to do some paperwork. From a distance he looked happy and, to a trained as well as an untrained eye, seemed normal. “He escaped from the house by leaping out of an upstairs window. It’s the only way he could have got out. A neighbour found him in the street,” she explained. It seemed a strange coincidence that two dogs had leapt from a first-floor to the ground. And even more unlikely that neither had been badly harmed. I thought about the situation on my way home, recollecting previous cases.
Pets leaping like lemmings are not common, and generally our four-legged friends have a strong sense of self-preservation, partly because they have four legs. I had a spell working at Pennsylvania vet school during the latter years of my time at university. I spent half my time in the medicine department and half in the emergency room. Rushing around the ER in my white coat, with pockets full of note books, pen torches and other equipment, I felt just like Dr Carter in the eponymous TV show, which I loved with a passion. Nowadays, emergency veterinary care is a standard discipline, and vets and nurses can specialise in ‘emergency and critical care’. In 1995, it had not yet become a subject in its own right in UK veterinary practice so I was delighted to learn what I could. Most night shifts would involve a dog with a “GSW” (gunshot wound) or a “high rise cat” – the term given to a cat who had inadvertently fallen from a high-rise building, presumably due to a lapse of concentration while balancing along a balcony on a skyscraper. As far as I can recall, there was never any blame attached to the owner and most “high-rise cats” would escape relatively unscathed. Even though the velocity of their descent increased, the further the fall, the longer time allowed them to relax, resulting in fewer injuries sustained when they landed.
I remembered a similar accident closer to home, which involved my own cat, an open window and (thankfully) not such a high-rise fall. It was not long after Anne and I decided to move back to Thirsk from the Cotswolds. I came up to Thirsk first, to fulfil my new work obligations, start decorating our new house and establish the cat back in Yorkshire. Anne, and our Border Terrier, Paddy, would follow a few weeks later. When they finally arrived, the dog rushed inside, eager to look round his new home. Billy, our little black cat, took fright at the sudden arrival of the terrier and shot up the stairs, closely followed by Paddy, excited to say hello. The cat dashed into the bathroom, to the open window, through which she fell, accompanied by various loud and surprised cat sounds, some bumps and thuds, before running across the road. We searched and searched without luck, until she returned, in the small hours, totally unfazed and uninjured. It seems, our four-legged friends can cope quite well with first floor falls!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.