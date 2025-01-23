Thoroughly depressing state of Huddersfield town centre? There is a solution

A recent article in the Huddersfield Examiner highlighting the “thoroughly depressing” state of Huddersfield town centre has struck a chord with many local residents.

MakerWorld was delighted to be mentioned as one of the few bright spots in an otherwise bleak retail landscape. However, this stark portrayal of our town centre only serves to underline the vital importance of the work we and other creative organisations are doing to breathe life back into our community.

A tale of two Huddersfields

While the Examiner’s piece paints a picture of empty shops and fearful shoppers, it’s crucial to recognise that there’s another side to Huddersfield’s story. Our town already boasts a vibrant cultural scene that’s often overlooked. From the thriving music venues to the bustling creative spaces, Huddersfield’s cultural heart is beating strong – it just needs more support and recognition.

The power of creativity in urban regeneration

At MakerWorld, we firmly believe that creative spaces and activities are key to revitalising town centres. Our workshops and events don’t just fill empty shops, they bring people together, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose. This is exactly what Huddersfield needs to counter the narrative of decline and neglect.

Looking beyond retail

The article rightly points out the challenges facing traditional retail. However, it’s time we looked beyond shops as the sole measure of a town centre’s health. Cultural and creative spaces like ours offer a different kind of draw – one that can’t be replicated online and that gives people a reason to visit and engage with their town centre. Our Reanimating Huddersfield symposium back in October sought to address this issue. “Local Government cuts have been front-loaded against arts and culture and youth services,” said Chris Lawton, Skateboard GB’s community development officer, “and access to arts, culture and heritage reduced for lower income young people.” Lawton talked about the work being done in Birmingham and Nottingham to encourage community spaces to engage hard-to-reach young people. The National High Streets Task Force advocates culture as the way to improve town centres.

Our call to action

The “thoroughly depressing” view of Huddersfield town centre should serve as a wake-up call. It’s clear that what we do at MakerWorld and what other cultural organisations in the Creative Piazza – West Yorkshire Print Workshop, Thread Republic, Collaborarti and Shared Goods – and elsewhere in the town are doing, is desperately needed.

We are working hard to provide creative and safe spaces for young people and families. In addition to our MakerWorld offer for children and families, we recently launched a skatepark and exhibition and event space in the former Toyland shop in the Piazza Centre.

We’re calling on local authorities, businesses, and residents to support and engage with these initiatives. Together, we can create a town centre that’s not just about shopping, but about community, creativity, and shared experiences.