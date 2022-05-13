Time to dispel myths, the Yorkshire public backs wind power - YP Letters

Maybe he will be more confident in the UK Government survey based on 3,700 people.

The most recent concluded that 80 per cent of people were supportive of onshore wind with only four per cent opposed, the rest undecided.

Renewable energy in general does even better, with 86 per cent support, with solar the most popular at 90 per cent.

Wind Turbines

The surveys are conducted quarterly and give consistent results, ruling out sampling errors. Since that survey, the UK, along with 195 counties, has signed off the latest IPCC report agreeing that averting climate change is possible, that acting urgently is required, that delay will be more expensive and that halving emissions by 2030 is achievable and necessary.

What has also changed is that, due to the lift in Government price caps on energy, the financial case for renewables has never been more important.

The criticality of dealing with climate change on future generations is being overshadowed by other events.