'Together, we can stop the chaos and start to rebuild our country' - Sir Keir Starmer

In 1982 I loaded up my battered Morris Minor (known as the ‘mobile hedge’, because the bodywork was somehow growing a remarkable amount of foliage) and headed off on a new adventure.

I was going to Leeds to study law, the first in my family to go to university. I’d never lived anywhere bigger than the quiet Surrey village where I grew up. My haircut was modelled on Ray Clemence, the England goalkeeper. And I had a nagging feeling that maybe I didn’t quite belong among these confident young people who seemed so self-assured.

Leeds was a revelation. It was a place of discovery – like chips with curry sauce, which were so alien to me that I soaked my first portion in vinegar like I was used to at home. It had a thriving music scene – I would drive across the county and beyond to see indie bands like Orange Juice, Aztec Camera and the Smiths. And of course they had Leeds United, who I’d go down and watch from time to time at Elland Road.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, speaks at a Labour Business Conference at the Oval on February 1, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

And there were bigger things to learn about too. In the 1980s, Yorkshire was in the grip of the miners strike. The defiance of the miners fighting for their jobs and their communities moved me deeply. For me, it became a visceral symbol of the solidarity of working people, the dignity of work, and the very real role that politics played in people’s lives.

At the same time, I was studying law. I found the finer points of contract law particularly dull but when we started learning about human rights law, it came alive for me. This wasn’t just about theories in textbooks – this was about the dignity that every person deserves and the idea each of us have rights that no one can take away from us.

That stayed with me as my work as a lawyer took me around the world, including defending vulnerable people on death row. Later, I became the country’s chief prosecutor, getting justice for victims and keeping our country safe. But in everything I did, I remembered the lessons about dignity, solidarity, and opportunity, I had learnt as a teenager at Leeds.

So, whilst I grew up on the Surrey-Kent border, in many ways I was formed in Yorkshire. What I learnt from the hardworking, fair-playing, straight-talking people here is a deep part of who I am and what I believe.

That forms my identity today, and that drives me as Leader of the Labour Party. If we’re elected this July, that’s what will drive me as Prime Minister.

But what does that actually mean for the people of Yorkshire?

My Labour Party has a clear plan for the future of our country, to get us out of this hole the Tories have dug. It’s fully costed and fully funded. It’s ready to go – on day one. It starts with six first steps, which are an immediate downpayment on our long term plan for the country.

Economic stability will be the foundation of everything we do. Mortgages, rents, bills and food prices have shot up under the Tories, whilst the standard of living has fallen.

If you lose control of the economy, working people pay the price. I’m not prepared to let any government I lead to play fast and loose with your money. So we will have tough fiscal rules that keep inflation, taxes and mortgages low.

Next, we’ll get the NHS back on its feet and fit for the future - because it needs fixing. That’s why we’ve committed to delivering 40,000 more appointments each and every week.

Third, we’ll secure our borders with a new Border Security Command to smash the vile gangs smuggling vulnerable people across the channel. As Chief Prosecutor, I prosecuted sophisticated terrorist gangs, so I know it’s possible to smash the gangs and stop the small boats.

We’ll also bring down your energy bills for good. Great British Energy will be a publicly owned company. Working hand in glove with Labour mayors like Tracy Brabin, Oliver Coppard and David Skaith, it will produce clean British energy like marine power and green hydrogen right here in Yorkshire, so we’re not dependent on foreign dictators for expensive oil and gas. And it will create the next generation of well paid jobs in the process.

Fifth, we’ll take back our streets. I visited Cawood recently and heard about the problems with antisocial behaviour and fly-tipping. I heard how the only police station was miles away, on the other side of the county. So a Labour government would put 13,000 more police in our communities, keeping our streets safe.

Finally, we’ll put 6,500 more teachers in our children’s schools to break down the barriers to opportunity.

Because I want every child to enjoy the opportunities I had in Leeds.

But most importantly, I want every child to feel able to challenge that nagging voice that asks, like when I arrived at university, whether they really belong, and whether big hopes for the future really are possible for people in Britain today.

With Labour, I want that to be a resounding yes.

I will fight for that change every day. But on 4th July, you have to vote for it.