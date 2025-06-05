Trams in Leeds: Chancellor Rachel Reeves says she is taking the West Yorkshire project personally
The mere mention of the word ‘trolleybus’ today, a project that once commanded intrigue through the hope it offered, will have anyone with a modicum of knowledge about the chequered history of this project gaffawing with derision.
But, and of course this newspaper knows all too well how naive it would be to get carried away, this time feels different. This time, there are mayors in place with genuine clout – certainly enough to be a headache for any Prime Minister. And this time there is a Chancellor of the Exchequer who understands it. This time, Rachel Reeves told The Yorkshire Post directly, ‘it’s personal.’
Reflecting on the future benefits for the wider region, Ms Reeves emphasised the importance her constituents have played, over the years, in cementing her conviction that bringing to life a project that has for too-long been a unicorn is a priority of both national and regional importance.
She told this newspaper that for her it is visceral: ‘As a Leeds MP,’ she said, ‘it is incredibly personal, now that I am in a position, as Chancellor, that I’m able to deliver on something that I have believed in and campaigned for for so long.’
And she hit the nail on the head in relation to something that, on the face of it, sounds all too simple yet to many means the world: when trams start rolling in West Yorkshire in the early 2030s, young people will be able to get a job outside of their immediate community and not be forced to leave.
