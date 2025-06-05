Trams running in Leeds? Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves says she knows only too well the difference trams running in West Yorkshire would make thanks to years of listening to her constituents - she told The Yorkshire Post that she is taking the delivery of this project personally (photo: PA)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mere mention of the word ‘trolleybus’ today, a project that once commanded intrigue through the hope it offered, will have anyone with a modicum of knowledge about the chequered history of this project gaffawing with derision.

But, and of course this newspaper knows all too well how naive it would be to get carried away, this time feels different. This time, there are mayors in place with genuine clout – certainly enough to be a headache for any Prime Minister. And this time there is a Chancellor of the Exchequer who understands it. This time, Rachel Reeves told The Yorkshire Post directly, ‘it’s personal.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the future benefits for the wider region, Ms Reeves emphasised the importance her constituents have played, over the years, in cementing her conviction that bringing to life a project that has for too-long been a unicorn is a priority of both national and regional importance.

She told this newspaper that for her it is visceral: ‘As a Leeds MP,’ she said, ‘it is incredibly personal, now that I am in a position, as Chancellor, that I’m able to deliver on something that I have believed in and campaigned for for so long.’