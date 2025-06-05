Trams in Leeds: Chancellor Rachel Reeves says she is taking the West Yorkshire project personally

When it comes to the prospect of trams running in Leeds, a litany of half-baked promises, full-throated let-downs and downright wishful thinking on the part of local leaders have, as if to affirm Albert Einstein’s definition of insanity, consistently conspired to bring about the self-same outcome: the biggest city in Europe without an operational mass-transit system.
Trams running in Leeds? Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves says she knows only too well the difference trams running in West Yorkshire would make thanks to years of listening to her constituents - she told The Yorkshire Post that she is taking the delivery of this project personally (photo: PA)Trams running in Leeds? Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves says she knows only too well the difference trams running in West Yorkshire would make thanks to years of listening to her constituents - she told The Yorkshire Post that she is taking the delivery of this project personally (photo: PA)
Trams running in Leeds? Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves says she knows only too well the difference trams running in West Yorkshire would make thanks to years of listening to her constituents - she told The Yorkshire Post that she is taking the delivery of this project personally (photo: PA)
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 5th Jun 2025, 07:45 BST

The mere mention of the word ‘trolleybus’ today, a project that once commanded intrigue through the hope it offered, will have anyone with a modicum of knowledge about the chequered history of this project gaffawing with derision.

But, and of course this newspaper knows all too well how naive it would be to get carried away, this time feels different. This time, there are mayors in place with genuine clout – certainly enough to be a headache for any Prime Minister. And this time there is a Chancellor of the Exchequer who understands it. This time, Rachel Reeves told The Yorkshire Post directly, ‘it’s personal.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reflecting on the future benefits for the wider region, Ms Reeves emphasised the importance her constituents have played, over the years, in cementing her conviction that bringing to life a project that has for too-long been a unicorn is a priority of both national and regional importance.

She told this newspaper that for her it is visceral: ‘As a Leeds MP,’ she said, ‘it is incredibly personal, now that I am in a position, as Chancellor, that I’m able to deliver on something that I have believed in and campaigned for for so long.’

And she hit the nail on the head in relation to something that, on the face of it, sounds all too simple yet to many means the world: when trams start rolling in West Yorkshire in the early 2030s, young people will be able to get a job outside of their immediate community and not be forced to leave.

Related topics:Rachel ReevesWest YorkshireLeedsEuropePrime Minister

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice