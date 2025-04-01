Two-tier justice: have your say on lenient sentencing proposals - comments open
It is a piece of knee-jerk nannying envisaged to tackle some already acknowledged disparities when it comes to the sentencing of violent black offenders and violent white offenders. Such is the scale of this ridiculous fiasco that it begs the question: is the Sentencing Council fit for purpose at all? Or is it yet another meddling quango that costs the tax payer an arm and a leg to prop up?
In fact, it doesn’t beg the question at all; this proposal, by what is an arm’s length off-shoot of the Ministry of Justice, gives the answer: it is quite clearly not fit for purpose. The grotesque wrong-headedness is unfathomable.
Our country is one that, more often than not, is proud of its justice system. The rule of law in this land applies to one and all without fear or favour. It cannot have one fist clad in iron and the other wearing a kid-glove, a softer mitten for the easily offended.
Treating different groups of people differently is at the very root cause of why so much distrust of the legal system exists in the first place. Going down the route of a two-tier legal system will serve only to exacerbate that distrust whilst painting targets on the backs of already hard-pressed judges who will find their integrity in tatters. The Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood is right to veto this nonsense and has the full support of this newspaper.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.