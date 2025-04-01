Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood during the official opening of HMP Millsike - the new Category C jail in Yorkshire which will deliver 1,500 prison places. Picture date: Thursday March 27, 2025. PA

It is a piece of knee-jerk nannying envisaged to tackle some already acknowledged disparities when it comes to the sentencing of violent black offenders and violent white offenders. Such is the scale of this ridiculous fiasco that it begs the question: is the Sentencing Council fit for purpose at all? Or is it yet another meddling quango that costs the tax payer an arm and a leg to prop up?

In fact, it doesn’t beg the question at all; this proposal, by what is an arm’s length off-shoot of the Ministry of Justice, gives the answer: it is quite clearly not fit for purpose. The grotesque wrong-headedness is unfathomable.

Our country is one that, more often than not, is proud of its justice system. The rule of law in this land applies to one and all without fear or favour. It cannot have one fist clad in iron and the other wearing a kid-glove, a softer mitten for the easily offended.