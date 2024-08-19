Unauthorised school absences across Yorkshire and the Humber are at a record high, which experts say is significantly impacting children’s life chances. The region also had the joint-highest unauthorised absence rate in England, alongside the North East, for the 2023 autumn term, according to newly released figures. Department for Education data shows that 2.8 per cent of school sessions in Yorkshire and the Humber were missed without an authorised reason, more than double the rate from 2016 when comparable data was first collected. (Adobe Stock)

At first glance, it is likely that the majority of people learning of the record number of unauthorised absences from schools across Yorkshire and the Humber will consider it a problem that exists elsewhere, for other people, and that it doesn’t affect them.

Yet that could not be further from the truth: that our region has been branded with the ignominious accolade of joint-highest unauthorised school absence rate in all of England represent a societal challenge for us all. That there are more than seven per cent of children losing contact time with trained teachers and education practitioners means there is the potential for those children to lose meaningful contact with good citizenship.

Few people understand these matters more comprehensively than friend of this newspaper and former Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield. In her book Young Lives, Big Ambitions she meticulously examines the dangers that exist in the schism where young people are not able to – for whatever reason – partake in structured learning.

Longfield describes the challenge, which we now know is a more acute affliction for this region than most, as a national emergency and one that has been repeatedly ignored by ministers.

The daunting reality of such a head-in-the-sand approach to this lies in the consequences: as vulnerability increases in these young people, so does their ostracisation and their isolation. That is the very space where the aforementioned schism opens up, and it is there where children can be exploited – sexually, criminally, emotionally and physically.