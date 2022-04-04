As Britain commemorates the start of the Falklands War 40 years ago, and salutes the bravery of all those who served in that ferocious conflict, it is entirely fitting that we also remember the Hull ship remaining in the South Atlantic.

The death of Eric Tharratt at the age of 104 is a reminder that the trawler Viola was one of the ships targeted by Argentinian scrap metal merchants in South Georgia in a raid that was one of the triggers for war.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Tharratt was the son of the Viola’s skipper, and an enthusiastic supporter of the campaign to raise funds to bring the vessel home.

Eric Tharratt, who has died aged 104, was the son of the skipper of the Viola