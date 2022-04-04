Viola Falklands: 40th anniversary and death of skipper's son will give impetus to campaign to return her home - The Yorkshire Post says

Recalling Hull ship in Falklands

By YP Comment
Monday, 4th April 2022, 7:46 am
Monday, 4th April 2022

As Britain commemorates the start of the Falklands War 40 years ago, and salutes the bravery of all those who served in that ferocious conflict, it is entirely fitting that we also remember the Hull ship remaining in the South Atlantic.

The death of Eric Tharratt at the age of 104 is a reminder that the trawler Viola was one of the ships targeted by Argentinian scrap metal merchants in South Georgia in a raid that was one of the triggers for war.

Mr Tharratt was the son of the Viola’s skipper, and an enthusiastic supporter of the campaign to raise funds to bring the vessel home.

Eric Tharratt, who has died aged 104, was the son of the skipper of the Viola

Though it is a shame that he did not live to see that happen, his death coinciding with the Falklands anniversary will hopefully give new impetus to efforts to recover the Viola. With luck, she will eventually see her home port once more.

