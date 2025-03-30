Voters wanted change and this is how I'm delivering it in Yorkshire - Luke Charters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who knows me will know that I’m no exception to this. So, when I was asked to lead the delivery of the Government’s Missions in Yorkshire and the Humber last year, I was delighted.

Since then, I’ve been working closely with ministers across the Government to deliver change in our region - the beating heart of our country both geographically, and metaphorically.

But what does that change actually mean for people here?

Luke Charters

Firstly, it’s supporting local people to deliver jobs and grow our regional economy. I want to ensure that people feel they have a few extra pounds in their pocket at the end of the month.

Under the Tories, that money would have no doubt gone on extra bills or covering the cost of a food shop as inflation spiralled under their watch. Us Yorkshire folk are real grafters. But we’re also gritty too. Times have been tough over the past few years.

For me, it’s about making people feel truly better off. That means being able to treat yourself to that extra pint on a night out, rather than going home early. It’s taking your kids out as a surprise rather than staying in.

Or more fundamentally, it’s being able to save up for that big holiday when you’ve been working hard all year.

As you’ll have read, I enjoyed visiting Leeds a few weeks ago to discuss how we can do exactly this. The whole of our region is home to some incredible businesses, and major employers that must be celebrated.

If we’re to get the growth we want to see, we need to build on some of our success stories. We also need to attract investment here too.

After all, the best thing about Yorkshire is the people – we’re pouring with talent from the tip of Thirsk to the south of Sheffield. I want to make sure we secure opportunities for all of them.

As a dad first, and an MP second – the aim for me is to make sure my son feels he has all the opportunities he wants on the doorstep, and that he doesn’t need to leave our region to fulfil the career he wants.

But for now, he is still a toddler – and I know from 8am calls to the GP and a few unexpected A&E trips that our fantastic NHS needs more support too.

It delivers first class care but is badly struggling after a decade of underinvestment. We have already delivered two million appointments and started driving down waiting lists, but to build an NHS truly fit for the future – there’s more to be done.

Moving from the NHS to neighbourhoods, I know that from Huddersfield through to Hull anti-social behaviour has been blighting our communities.

The Tories just didn’t seem to care about low-level crime. But we do. That’s why the Government brought forward a bill earlier this week to create safer streets by seizing off-road bikes, cracking down on shoplifting and tackling mobile phone thefts.

That’s not the only welcome recent news either. Recently, I was pleased to see the announcement of Yorkshire Green, a £400m project on our doorstep, delivering clean energy and prosperity for our region.

I know my party is synonymous with a red rose but rest assured, my loyalties lie this side of the Pennines. After the gimmicks of levelling-up and false promises that failed to materialise under the Tories, we said it’s time for a change, and many of you voted for that.

I’m now doing all I can to deliver it.