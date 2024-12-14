Wakefield University: does the biggest city in the country without one now need a university in order to help drive up academic attainment? (photo: Scott Merrylees)

By any measure, that is an impressive contribution to make in financial terms, yet these places are worth so much more to the cities in which they operate. Universities, without question, can transform a place. They raise ambitions which in turn sparks the energy required to drive growth. They connect research to the real world, offering businesses solutions that in turn enable them to create jobs and open up new and exciting opportunities.

You only have to look along the road to Lincoln; its university opened in 1996, and whilst it naturally took time for momentum to be gained through reputation, the vibrant, bustling, metropolitan place it is today is a far cry from what it was prior to the university opening its doors.

Success stories such as Lincoln’s are not uncommon, which is why this newspaper welcomes the formulation of a commission to help understand how best to improve academic outcomes in Wakefield, where the number of people with qualifications above A-level falls significantly below the national average.