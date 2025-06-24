Welfare Bill, PIPs and benefits: here's what I think needs to be done before reforms can work

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden: a fascinating man whose affable demeanour belies his inner steel (photo: PA)

I am obsessed because I cannot fathom who he is. Old enough to be my father, the Labour stalwart exudes a paternal wisdom that comforts and reassures. His demeanor is soft and his smile endearing. If he was a flower he’d be an orchid: perfectly turned out, poised and open for business to any given political pollinator that should care to frequent his petals.

But. But…Peter Mandelson. Peter once described Pat as a ‘solid’ and ‘hard-nosed.’ In an article written by the political journalist’s political journalist, Pippa Crerar, one Labour MP is reported to have said: “He may be softly spoken, but he’s as hard as they come.” Not so much orchid, then, as Orchid Mantis.

So, by day, a genial gentleman. A pleaser. Someone very likely to offer you a Werther’s Original alongside a whimsical tale from his cheerful days of yore. By night, a cautious, focused thinker. Loyal to a fault and more ruthless than that. Can you see why the supermodels and actresses never stood a chance? Day-Pat is the Narrator of Fight Club fame. Night-Pat is, therefore, Tyler Durden. Two sides of the same political coin and it is that dichotomy, that juxtaposition that fascinates me: which Pat McFadden is forcing through reforms to welfare payments? Dr Jekyll, or Mr Hyde?

Were the formerly-described-by-me Mr McFadden poring over the emails of despair I receive from individuals, desperate for answers; for relief from the fear; for help with washing themselves; incontinence, periods, paranoia and more … you’d think he would pause and smile; offer that Werther’s Original and listen to all and any concerns in a serious, intent, compassionate manner.

Night-Pat, however, he is an altogether different animal. He is as obsessed with bringing the welfare bill under control as I am with trying to weigh up the man. Yet, having listened to him tell the Today programme that 1,000 - one thousand - people a day go onto PIPs (personal independence payments) - a city the size of Leicester, each year - it is perhaps no bad thing that the Narrator in this particular play has the option of delegating the work to one to Tyler Durden, because if that swell of PIP uptake isn’t stopped, there will be no welfare state left whatsoever … for anyone - not even those people who have absolutely and genuinely no other option. It will be ravaged.

My own view? Having written in admiration of all MPs last week, reflecting upon how those elected to represent us dealt with, to perfection, the delicate matters of legalising assisted dying and decriminalising abortion, I find myself once again agreeing with the one dozen MPs from Yorkshire who plan to join the rebellion against the welfare bill.

I cannot see any evidence that the pitch has been rolled, readying it for play on this one. This cannot be done without synchronicity with something akin to an Opportunities Bill - forgive me, I’m not a politician nor policy maker - a strategic approach to giving people the confidence, the soft skills, then the training and competence accreditations that light up their pathways to meaningful, gainful employment, aligned incrementally by professionals to the nature of individuals’ welfare needs. Dovetailed with that must be social and pastoral support - and safety nets: counselling, retraining, one-to-one co-sharing and mentorships: people will fail but it is not beyond the ken of this nation to remove individuals’ fear of failure and replace it with a willingness to try. With the confidence to contribute. With the reassurance of being valued. We absolutely have to get those who can work, working and those who can’t work cared for.

But first we have to roll that pitch.

