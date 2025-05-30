Where it began: this photo from the archive reveals the true extent of the regeneration project needed at Wentworth Woodhouse - a further £150m is needed to restore the house to its former glory. (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sprawling Grade I listed veritable palace, set in 87 acres of gorgeous landscape, it is a fitting analogy to liken the property to a patient undergoing surgery, for expert treatment is precisely what the Rotherham-based house has been receiving.

The good news is this: the patient is showing signs of life and is on the mend, thanks in no small part to the vision of the late Dame Julie Kenny, whose passion and tenacity made up much of the driving force behind the purchase of the property for £7m by the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, some £30m of investment has been sunk into the recuperation of a proportion of its 300 rooms, but the message now is this: in Dame Julie’s memory, and to cement her legacy, and that of the myriad others who are determined to restore Wentworth to the top table of country mansions, much more is needed. £150m more.

Owing to the extent of the dereliction at the site, just like Dame Julie Kenny who was born into a difficult upbringing in working class Sheffield and in comparison to the likes of Chatsworth House and the majestic Blenheim Palace, Wentworth has found itself regarded as something of an unlikely underdog in the pecking order of must-visit houses.