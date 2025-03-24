Wilde and Wonderful

Kim Wilde at The Barbican in York © Adam Kennedy

On Sunday evening, Kim Wilde turned back the clocks at the Barbican in York during an up 'Close' encounter with the pop star.

The artist has developed somewhat of a fondness for the city, having spent her birthday last year visiting York. And with a day off in the area on Monday, she planned to do so again.

And whilst Kim might have fallen for York, the affection from the locals was certainly mutual. A packed-out crowd was present at the Barbican to witness the 80s superstar.

But it wasn't just the headliner who brought a dose of nostalgia to the proceedings but also support act The Cutting Crew. The band's signature tune (I Just) Died in Your Arms as if by magic, transported the audience back to 1986. The whole room was on their feet whilst basking in the group's chart-topping single.

Kim Wilde at The Barbican in York © Adam Kennedy

Kim Wilde is presently touring in support of her new album Closer, which was released this year. Fans of the artist will recognise the ties between Kim's latest album title and that of her seminal 1988 release, Close. The play on words is partly because Close inspired Wilde’s new album.

At the top of the show, Kim took to the stage flanked by her six-piece backing band, with a healthy dose of retro-pop from Close by way of Hey Mr Heartache, You Came, and the classic Never Trust A Stranger.

Of course, talent runs deep in the Wilde family. We need not look any further than Kim and Ricky's father, Marti Wilde. Likewise, Kim's niece and backing vocalist Scarlett Wilde is a further testament to the analogy that talent doesn't fall far from the tree, as they say. Scarlett lit up the stage all night long, with her vocal harmonies and dancing, each performed with energy and enthusiasm.

Tracks like Trail of Destruction and Midnight Train showcased the quality of Kim’s latest output. Both of which are singles taken from the Closer album.

Kim Wilde at The Barbican in York © Adam Kennedy

A melody of ballads from Close sat mid-set and slowed down the proceedings momentarily. The likes of Love's A No, You'll Be The One Who'll Lose, and Four Letter Word were segued together to great effect.

It didn’t take long for the fans to get back on their feet with an uplifting rendition of Stone.

Hourglass Human, from Wilde's latest offering further put Scarlett in the spotlight during a wonderful duet. Kim reached for the stars during the spacey and somewhat ethereal Lighthouse and Rocket to the Moon.

As Kim raced for the finish line, there was plenty of room for classics and hits from the 80s, including a crowd-pleasing airing of Cambodia, the euphoric Water on Glass and an emphatic rendition of Chequered Love.

Of course, the night would not be complete without the unmistakable Kids in America.