Wildfires show that the use of disposable barbecues menace needs to be reviewed - The Yorkshire Post says

Many of the wildfires have been started by the reckless usage of disposable barbecues which have contributed to significant disruption in some of our most beautiful natural landscapes and sapped the resources of our fire fighters, who have to spend vast amounts of time and manpower tackling these blazes.
These fires will unquestionably have been started by people with no regard or understanding of the countryside.
Those responsible for such careless behaviour will be oblivious to the catastrophic damage that fires have on wildlife, ecosystems and upland farmers who depend on the landscape to earn a living and feed the nation.
The situation is so severe that two Yorkshire MPs saw fit to raise the matter directly to farming minister Victoria Prentis in the House of Commons.
In a commendable rare moment of cross-party unity in British politics Labour MP for Halifax Holly Lynch and Conservative MP for Keighley Robbie Moore called for the sale of disposable barbecues to be reconsidered. So compelling was their case that Ms Prentis announced a review of disposable barbecue sales along with other menaces such as sky lanterns.
We, along with those directly impacted by wildfires, will await the conclusion of this investigation with baited breath. With the summer not far away, our rural communities need peace of mind that wildfires no longer pose a threat.