Winter Fuel Allowance: Chancellor Rachel Reeves should hold her nerve whilst demanding improved communication
It revealed something that is perhaps unsurprising after almost a decade-and-a-half in the wilderness of opposition, yet nevertheless a quality that, when in power, is dangerous: naivety.
Communicated cackhandedly, the Government immediately lost control of the messaging and before the truth of the detail of the plans could get its boots on, mischief-laden half-truths were marching through social media feeds, into mainstream media columns and broadcasts and into conversations about what a callous lot this Labour party really is.
The truth of the matter is that what Chancellor Rachel Reeves was planning to do is means test eligibility for the allowance in a way that was intended to remove the benefit from well-off pensioners, many of whom will tell you for free that they do not want nor need the benefit paying to them, whilst ensuring that those in receipt of pension credit or other means tested provisions, still received the allowance – because they genuinely need it.
In short, the working out is robust; it was the delivery of the message that was not, and remains inadequate. The Chancellor should hold her nerve. Now is not the time to row-back on what is a most pragmatic way of contributing to the recovery of the nation’s finances. Now, if anything, is the time to show the courage of one’s conviction, whilst having civil servants do the hard-yards of ensuring nobody desperately in need of the winter fuel allowance can go cold. Her ‘and finally’ must be to spur the spads and communication wonks into owning the narrative, and leading the conversation about having to make deliberate, practical changes to a scheme that is, in millions of instances, a profligate excess.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.