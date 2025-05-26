Winter Fuel Allowance: Chancellor Rachel Reeves should hold her nerve whilst demanding improved communication

Winter Fuel Allowance: The Yorkshire Post is urging Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves to hold her nerve on winter fuel payments to pensioners - but to use her authority to demand improved communication of the policy (Photo by Jade GAO / POOL / AFP)

It revealed something that is perhaps unsurprising after almost a decade-and-a-half in the wilderness of opposition, yet nevertheless a quality that, when in power, is dangerous: naivety.

Communicated cackhandedly, the Government immediately lost control of the messaging and before the truth of the detail of the plans could get its boots on, mischief-laden half-truths were marching through social media feeds, into mainstream media columns and broadcasts and into conversations about what a callous lot this Labour party really is.

The truth of the matter is that what Chancellor Rachel Reeves was planning to do is means test eligibility for the allowance in a way that was intended to remove the benefit from well-off pensioners, many of whom will tell you for free that they do not want nor need the benefit paying to them, whilst ensuring that those in receipt of pension credit or other means tested provisions, still received the allowance – because they genuinely need it.