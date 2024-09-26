Winter Fuel Allowance: show of hands humiliates Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at his own conference

The Yorkshire Post says: after a humiliating show of division amongst the Labour Party ranks, things can only get better for Sir Keir Starmer (photo PA)

During an interview with an esteemed national news broadcast journalist yesterday, Sir Keir Starmer was given four separate opportunities to apologise to those pensioners set to lose out on hundreds of pounds towards their winter heating bills.

Time after time, the Prime Minister declined the opportunity, instead choosing to avoid the chance to offer those who will go cold this winter some sympathy and instead pour more scorn on his predecessors in power.

Frankly, the Prime Minister should fire his communication advisers, because too many times already during his short tenure, his messaging has been found wanting.

Given the chance, as he was, is it too much to ask that he shows a little compassion - and contrition, perhaps - towards those pensioners who only marginally miss out on qualifying for the winter fuel allowance? Surely by ignoring and dismissing their plight, rather than acknowledging that it is a specific challenge that will require proactive, front-footed work to mitigate – and that work will be done – he reveals a side to himself and his party that is out of kilter with who and what the Labour Party is meant to stand for.

Fast-forwards to Labour Party Conference, an opportunity for Prime Ministers to appear leaderly, Prime Ministerial, even, and a show of hands rejected the grasp for pensioners’ pounds, shillings and pence proving that the membership agree: taking away old folks’ heating bill support at the coldest time of year is neither leaderly nor Labourly.