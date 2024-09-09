Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the nauseating excesses of the water companies, that have left our rivers and seas resembling open sewers, to the downright dangerous state of our pothole-ravaged roads. The prisons are full, the borders are overrun, the NHS is as poorly as the patients it treats and hospices are themselves on end-of-life care, unable to make ends meet.

A representative and far from exhaustive inventory of undertakings; from industrial relations to housing stock shortages, cost-of-living crises to state school funding issues. Without wanting to be flippant about it all, clearly, something has to give.

If the letters bag to this newspaper has been anything to go by, the difficult decision to move towards a means-tested method of paying the winter fuel allowance has been received with mixed opinion.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has come in for bruising brick-bats, yes, from political opponents and opportunists, but also from those pensioners likely to feel the icy pinch of winter the most.

On the flip side, there have been honest pragmatists who, quite rightly, point to those pensioners who are mightily well off, do not need the winter fuel supplement and very often would prefer it to be put to better use. The Prime Minister and his Chancellor have made a tough, calculated call, and to a great extent had won confidence in doing so; confidence that maybe, just maybe the nation has at its helm leaders courageous enough to run a gauntlet of criticism in their quest to right a blizzard of material wrongs.