And on the face of it, that appears to be precisely what has happened at York City Council if concerns expressed by councillors are anything to go by, with members demanding more clarity and transparency from leaders on grass cutting policy.

But this is not merely about aesthetics: yes, of course those living in and around York, who pay their council tax, should expect – demand, even – certain standards when it comes to the presentation of arguably this county’s most popular city with tourists, however, safety in this conversation is paramount.

Too often motorists, pedestrians and cyclists find themselves facing danger owing to visibility being obscured either at a junction, roundabout or narrow road, and that is simply not acceptable.

Nobody is suggesting that whole cities are manicured to model village standards, but all right-minded people do expect enough pride to be taken in place to ensure residents and visitors alike feel safe in going about their business.

With that, rather than hide behind bureaucratic red tape and procedural complexities, filibustering concerns quite literally into the long grass, York council’s executive must answer the questions put to it by the Liberal Democrat group whose concerns are quite clearly in the public interest.