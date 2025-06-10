Yorkshire entrepreneur named finalist for Inspirational Women in Digital Award

After coming back from a short family holiday on Friday, Rebecca Hopwood, founder of Youbee Media, said the exciting news that she was a finalist in the Women in Digital category was a great way to get back into work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SheInspires Awards started 11 years ago to celebrate and support women in business in the UK. Since then, they’ve grown into a well-known global movement, now helping to inspire, empower, and support women in business across 41 countries.

After coming back from a short family holiday on Friday, Rebecca Hopwood, founder of Youbee Media, said the exciting news that she was a finalist in the Women in Digital category was a great way to get back into work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was truly honoured to be a shortlisted nominee in the awards back in April - as it’s so much more than just an award, it’s a platform that’s creating a community, empowering women and driving real change for women in business across the globe, which is something I am proud to be part of.

Yorkshire Entrepreneur Inspirational Women in Digital Award

“I think it's wonderful we have an award like this that is highlighting the amazing impact women are having in their fields and their communities, that is also creating a network of support and collaboration opportunities for women across the world.

Indian influencer Kimaya Kapoor also praised the amazing impact women are making in their careers and communities. She said it’s helping build a strong network of support and opportunities for women to work together around the world.

“It’s been especially wonderful to receive this recognition, after reading that it has been a record-breaking year for nominations, in what is already a hugely popular event. So, finding out I’m a finalist is amazing. I’m looking forward to the ceremony in November to meet all the other inspirational finalists and hear their stories and celebrate everyone’s achievements”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, which is helping to improve gender equality and creating a social impact on local communities - is shining a light on the inspirational women in business, who are role models to the younger generation.

The finalists in the Women in Digital category, including Rebecca Hopwood, are talented and innovative women from different areas of the digital world. They’re showing that they’re making a real difference in the fast-changing and complex digital industry.