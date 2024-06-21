Yorkshire menopause doctor shares advice for sleep challenges this summer

As the summer season approaches, many women going through menopause find themselves facing challenges in achieving restful sleep. The Sleep Foundation's research reveals that while around 12% of women generally experience sleep issues, this figure escalates to over 40% for women in their 40s and 50s.

In response to these challenges, Secret Linen Store has teamed up with Dr Ella, The Yorkshire Menopause Doctor, to shed light on the factors contributing to these sleep disturbances. Together, they offer valuable advice on how to enhance sleep quality during this phase of life, whether you're dealing with a heatwave, high humidity, or simply seeking to improve your summer sleep experience.

The Impact of Hormonal Changes on Sleep

Dr Ella explains, "the perimenopause, which starts for many women in their early 40s, and the menopause can often lead to broken sleep and exhaustion, with numerous potential causes.

A drop in oestrogen and progesterone can cause joint aches and pains, night sweats, and urinary problems, all of which contribute to disturbed sleep. A decrease in oestrogen impacts deep, refreshing REM sleep, and progesterone has a calming effect that helps women fall asleep. Fluctuations and reductions in both hormones also affect melatonin and cortisol levels, which play a role in how well we sleep and how refreshed we feel in the morning."

5 Expert Tips For Improving Sleep During Menopause

The Importance of Sleep Hygiene

Dr Ella advocates for practising good sleep hygiene. "I always advise my clients to maintain a consistent bedtime routine, ensure their room is well-ventilated, and even use a fan when it's really warm outside. “

A lukewarm shower can also help lower your body temperature, making it easier to fall asleep in warm conditions. When you shower, also think about the products you’re using; choosing products that have sleep-enhancing qualities may just help you drift off.

Eat Lighter in the Evening

“Avoiding caffeine and alcohol, not eating too late, and meditating, can also be very helpful,” says Dr Ella.

Heavy meals before bedtime can create overnight discomfort and bloating. Opting for a lighter meal earlier can significantly improve your sleep quality, especially in the warmer months. However, keep water by your bed to ensure hydration throughout the night. A small spray bottle for misting can also provide relief if you overheat.

Consider Natural Remedies

Natural remedies offer a gentle and effective way to enhance sleep quality, especially for women experiencing menopause.

Dr Ella explains, “plant extracts such as valerian, chamomile tea, and lavender pillow sprays have been shown to assist in improving sleep.”

Valerian root has sedative properties which can help you fall asleep quicker. Chamomile tea contains apigenin, soothing the mind and body while lavender's calming aromas reduce anxiety and can improve deep sleep.

Think About Your Bedding And Sleepwear

Dr Ella emphasises the importance of choosing appropriate sleepwear and bedding. "What you wear to bed and the type of bedding you choose can make a real difference to symptoms. Natural products such as linen help to minimise night sweats, and many women notice they sleep better, which helps them manage other symptoms too."

Molly Freshwater, Co-Founder of Secret Linen Store adds, “When it comes to bed linen, breathability is crucial for regulating body temperature during sleep. Natural fibres, especially linen, are great for moisture management, preventing clamminess and keeping your temperature regulated all through the night.”

Seeking Professional Help